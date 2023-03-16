Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Ga-kasinomics: A deep dive into the untapped township economy of KZN

    Issued by Gagasi FM
    28 Oct 2024
    28 Oct 2024
    If someone was to say 'Let's hit Durbs!' you'd think of epic waves, the scorching heat, and the Sharks, right? But hold on – KZN is way more than just its coastal gem! You've got the Drakkie Mountains three hours away, an abundance of historical landmarks, and then there's the North and South Coasts – beaches for days. Whether you're into a mountain adventure, beach vibes or partying to the hypnotic beat of Gqom music, KZN's got you covered!
    Ga-kasinomics: A deep dive into the untapped township economy of KZN

    As the second largest province by economic contribution, KZN is responsible for 16% of the nation’s GDP, amounting to a significant R488bn with the vibrant yet often overlooked township economy worth a whopping R7.32bn. This bustling economy pulses with life, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that reflect the diverse needs and aspirations of township residents.

    Gagasi FM: The home of the glocalist

    Enter Gagasi FM, a powerhouse KZN radio station with just under three million ears tuning into the station weekly! With a largely urban and peri-urban audience made up of suburban and township dwellers, Gagasi FM isn’t just another radio station – it’s a community voice, a daily companion, and a cultural barometer that knows the heartbeat of the KZN townships like no other. Gagasi FM’s young black adult audience, aka the 'glocalist', embodies a global outlook woven into their proud Zulu cultural heritage.

    They are as vibrant as the KZN townships themselves with recent research showing that over 40% are in committed relationships or married, highlighting the importance of family dynamics in spending decisions. 90% of glocalists living in the suburbs gravitate back to the townships (or 'kasi') to visit family or friends, the customary Sunday car-wash followed by a shisanyama, or simply to get more bang for their buck at their favourite mall.*

    'It’s part of who I am' or 'It’s my hood' were common sentiments expressed by suburban respondents when asked why they return to eKasi. All indicated that they spend part of their income eKasi, with 40% spending half or more of their monthly income in the township economy. Employment stats of these economically active respondents further underline this audience’s economic muscle: 65% work full-time, 14% part-time, and half of them earn over R10,000 monthly. * This translates into a substantial, reliable consumer base with real purchasing power, ready to support brands that resonate with their needs and values.

    A gateway to the Ga-kasinomy

    Townships are not just economic spaces, they are cultural epicentres where trends are born, and local influencers set the tone for what’s hip and happening. It’s where the latest streetwear is spotted before it hits mainstream malls, where music trends bubble up from the taverns to national playlists, and where food entrepreneurs redefine traditional cuisine in exciting new ways. That’s why Ga-kasinomics, a term coined by Gagasi to signify the station’s knowledge of the kasi economics of KZN, presents a unique opportunity for brands to engage with this vibrant audience.

    And so as brands look to expand their footprint, partnering with Gagasi FM provides a unique gateway into this bustling market. The station’s deep understanding of KZN’s township consumers and their habits enables brands to connect authentically. It’s not just about airtime; it’s about tapping into a network that knows how to speak the kasi language through events, on-air experiences and community engagement. If there’s one station that can help you embrace the spirit, resilience and potential of KZN’s townships, it’s Gagasi FM.

    Keen to find out more about connecting with the KZN township economy? Get in touch with the Gagasi FM sales team for more information, packages and tailor-made campaigns.

    Facebook: @GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

    *Township economy survey: July 2024

    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
    Let's do Biz