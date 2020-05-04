Mr D's aHead start

aHead Marketing Services is excited to announce a new partnership with Mr D, South Africa's one-stop app designed to deliver a seamless ordering experience whenever you need it. This strategic alliance will see aHead Marketing Services taking care of some of Mr D's marketing needs, including creative ideation, media strategy, and PR services.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mr D,” said Brad Knowles, CEO of aHead Marketing Services. “Our unique approach, where each marketing service is led by an industry head in collaboration with a former marketing director, sets us apart. This 'two heads are better than one' strategy ensures that every project benefits from deep industry knowledge and thorough review, guaranteeing exceptional results that align perfectly with our clients' goals.”

Harnessing cutting-edge technology, Mr D focuses on effortless convenience and supporting local businesses. Their dedicated teams are always on hand to assist, ensuring every customer experience is exceptional. Mr D is underpinned by convenience made smarter, simpler, and more satisfying.

“Our team is eager to leverage their vast expertise and fresh approach to propel Mr D to new heights,” continued Knowles. “Together, we will create impactful marketing campaigns that resonate with customers and drive business growth.”

Su-lise Tessendorf-Louw, chief marketing officer, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to collaborate with aHead. Their revolutionary approach to creative solutions, forward-thinking media strategies, and skilled PR campaigns sets them apart from the traditional agency playbook. In a rapidly evolving industry, thinking differently is essential for success, and we are confident that this partnership will not only elevate our brand but also deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies. Combining Mr D’s market leadership with aHead’s innovative approach, the two companies are poised to redefine the delivery app and marketing service landscape and set new industry standards.



