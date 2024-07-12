Women are the issue: Breaking down the stereotypes women are commonly confined to

Building on last year's campaign, we declared that 'a woman should know her place', and this year's campaign continues to dismantle stereotypes that commonly confine women. By declaring that 'women are the issue', our campaign directly addresses entrenched stereotypes about women. We are not suggesting that women are problematic; instead, we're leveraging a bold headline to capture attention and spark conversation.

Our campaign also emphasises that women should be celebrated beyond an annual spotlight. Inspired by the women of Nedbank CIB, who constitute 61% of our workforce, we recognise trailblazers who have transformed the financial landscape, shattered glass ceilings, and redefined leadership. They aren't just role models - they are the backbone of our campaign, a testament to what can be achieved when women are given equal opportunities to lead.

We profile 10 women who have made invaluable contributions with their pragmatism, resilience, and strength of character. Without them, the bank would not be where it is today. We celebrate these fearless business leaders not only during Women's Month, but as part of our everyday business. Through their personal stories, their hard-earned experience and wealth of knowledge inspire us to unburden and empower the next generation of female bankers.

With 15 years of expertise spanning diverse industries, it's important for me to be bold and bring creativity to every project. At Nedbank CIB, marketing serves as our megaphone. It amplifies voices, and challenges norms.

Marketing is more than just promoting products or services; it shapes perceptions, narratives, and cultural norms. In the finance industry, effective marketing campaigns can challenge stereotypes and redefine how people view financial institutions, services and professionals. By portraying women as leaders, decision-makers, and experts, marketing campaigns can break down gender biases and encourage inclusivity.

This campaign provokes thought, inspires action, and challenges perceptions. We believe that real progress stems from pushing the boundaries. By spotlighting women's achievements and dismantling stereotypes, we redefine leadership within our industry. It's not just about selling services; it's about selling ideas, values and a vision for the future. We use marketing to challenge the status quo and inspire change. Our campaigns are bold, unapologetic and designed to make people think. They embody our belief that marketing can and should be a force for good.

By saying 'women are the issue', our campaign transcends mere annual celebration. Join us in celebrating the strength, intelligence, knowledge, insights, and impact of women in finance. Let's be bold and rewrite the narrative, one stereotype at a time. Together, we can build a world where every woman knows her place: at the forefront, leading with confidence and courage. Because, after all, 'women are the issue', and that's a powerful force for change.



