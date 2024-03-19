Why podcasts are the best platform for thought leadership in South Africa

Podcast interviews are the best way for your company’s executives to generate engaging thought leadership discussions.

There are three notable reasons for why this is the case, particularly in a pro-digital country like South Africa:

Direct communication – Podcast interviews let executives speak to an audience directly, giving the company's leadership a tangible face and a real voice.

– Podcast interviews let executives speak to an audience directly, giving the company's leadership a tangible face and a real voice. Topical discussion – Podcast interviews have clearly outlined topics that attract a highly targeted audience receptive to the discussion points.

– Podcast interviews have clearly outlined topics that attract a highly targeted audience receptive to the discussion points. Industry reputation – Executives who frequently appear on podcasts build a reputation with current and prospective customers and partners as an expert in their field.

Business Talk

To fully take advantage of the opportunities that podcasts offer your business and its executives, you must choose the best podcast for your thought leaders to appear on.

Business Talk is South Africa’s leading business podcast and the best place for your executives to stand out.

The podcast is hosted by leading business journalist Michael Avery, who has facilitated engaging discussions with South Africa’s most influential business leaders.

Your business can join the influential list of thought leaders to feature on Business Talk by booking an interview package.

Our expert marketing team will manage your entire podcast interview booking for you – including scheduling the interview, preparing questions, recording and editing the footage, and promoting the finished product.

