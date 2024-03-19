Why podcasts are the best platform for thought leadership in South Africa

Podcast interviews are the best way for your company’s executives to generate engaging thought leadership discussions.
There are three notable reasons for why this is the case, particularly in a pro-digital country like South Africa:
To fully take advantage of the opportunities that podcasts offer your business and its executives, you must choose the best podcast for your thought leaders to appear on.
Business Talk is South Africa’s leading business podcast and the best place for your executives to stand out.
The podcast is hosted by leading business journalist Michael Avery, who has facilitated engaging discussions with South Africa’s most influential business leaders.
Your business can join the influential list of thought leaders to feature on Business Talk by booking an interview package.
Our expert marketing team will manage your entire podcast interview booking for you – including scheduling the interview, preparing questions, recording and editing the footage, and promoting the finished product.