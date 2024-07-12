Foschini launches makeup range, Luella Beauty

Foschini has launched Luella Beauty, a new makeup range, made with the discerning beauty enthusiast in mind.

Image supplied

Expertly formulated and meticulously curated, this collection features foundations, concealers, marble bronzers, blushes, long-lasting lip colours and glosses, highlighters, and eye makeup.

Moreover, Foschini's commitment to quality ensures that every product within the range is cruelty-free and formulated with the finest ingredients. With innovative formulations and trend-setting shades, Luella Beauty promises to empower individuals to embrace their unique sense of style and elegance.

Commenting on the launch, Foschini Cosmetics Research and Product Development specialist, Deshi Moodley, said, “The entire Luella Beauty range is of a high quality that lasts longer. The Luella range of makeup is not only highly pigmented but also contains skin-loving, plant-based ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba and coconut oil, which all help nourish and moisturise the skin. This means that your makeup is not just long wearing but also good for your skin because vegan-friendly makeup is less likely to cause acne, rashes or inflammation.”

Launched in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton City, Johannesburg, Luella Beauty speaks directly to the woman who thrives in spaces of luxury and empowerment.

The launch event was themed 'Champagne Nights,' and it brought together top Johannesburg content creators and media for an exclusive celebration of Luella Beauty. The guests were delighted with spot prizes, a makeup demo by Natasha Mooko, and insightful conversations about the inspiration behind and formulation of Luella Beauty, including a panel discussion about the 360 Luella Girl with esteemed guests Gosego ‘Goose’ Katai and Shannen Nneoma.

As an extension of the much-loved Luella fashion boutique, Luella Beauty now completes a full-spectrum curation of elegance, seamlessly transitioning from power dressing to being the best-dressed guest at any special occasion.

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect to introduce a beauty range that celebrates diversity, individuality and inclusivity,” said Luella senior beauty buyer, Chane Cardoso.

“Crafted with the same precision and passion you have seen in the clothing and accessories space, the Luella Beauty range is set to transform the way beauty enthusiasts across the country embrace their true selves,” she added.

Whether you’re a seasoned beauty aficionado or just dipping your toes into the world of cosmetics, this range caters for all. From bold and vibrant hues to subtle and sophisticated tones, there’s something for everyone within the Luella Beauty collection. Each product is thoughtfully crafted to inspire confidence and radiate glamour.