ChildSafetyMonth: Children need help to prevent burn injuries

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), burns are a leading cause of death among children worldwide, with most burn-related deaths in low- and middle-income countries.

The rate of child deaths from burn-related incidents are significantly higher in low- and middle-income countries, compared to high-income countries. South Africa and other low- and middle- income countries face a disproportionately high burden of burns among children.

Factors that contribute to burn injuries include living conditions, a lack of adult supervision and a lack of awareness about potential hazards in the home.

While most burn injuries are treated at local healthcare facilities, each year 1,000 children are referred to the burns unit at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital (RCWMCH) for specialist intervention. Most of the children referred to RCWMCH are treated for hot liquid burns (scalds). The hospital also provides outpatient support through more than 5,000 consultations with patients with burn injuries.

Tomé Mendes, a surgical consultant of the Burns Unit at RCWMCH, gives a clearer picture of the urgency of preventing burn injuries, saying, “Our ward admits over 500 patients and we perform over 600 burns related surgeries annually. We are concerned about the number of burns we see that could have been prevented.”

The impact of a burn injury can be profound. “The physical, emotional, and developmental impacts of a burn injury can create significant obstacles to a child's full integration into their family, school and community,” says Mereille Pursad head of the occupational therapy team at RCWMCH.

"Due to the impact of a burn injury, a child may have visible scars and may feel self-conscious, which could affect how they interact with their peers and if their peers accept them.

"A burn injury can affect the child’s ability to perform age-appropriate tasks like their peers, such as holding a pencil, playing, and dressing. “This burden is not only carried by the child but also by the caregiver and family who have additional responsibilities for caring for a child with additional needs, whether it is temporary or more permanent.”

Preventing paediatric burns

Despite the profound impact a burn injury can have, Pursad says, “Children are incredibly resilient and with the support provided at RCWMCH, we have seen how these young patients make remarkable recoveries.”

To prevent the occurrence of paediatric burn wounds the department works closely with partners like ChildSafe South Africa – a non-profit organisation, committed to injury prevention in children.

Data shows that 90% of burns happen at home, and mostly, in the kitchen. It is often children in the 0 – 5 years age group who are affected by burn injuries. Sadly, according to the WHO, children in this age group in the African region are more likely to succumb to their injuries than older children.

“We urge parents, caregivers, and communities to take simple yet effective precautions to prevent burns and ensure prompt medical attention when accidents occur, reinforce the risk and speak to children about the dangers of candles, matches, kettles, and hot bath water,” says Ms Zaitoon Rabaney, executive director at ChildSafe South Africa.

Simple ways to make your home safer

An adult should always supervise children. Protect children in your home from burn wounds by making sure:

That pots of boiling water are stable on the stove or fire, and turn the handles of pots and pans away from the reach of children.

You move the kettle so that young children cannot pull on the cord.

Place hot drinks, candles and lamps out of reach of children.

Check how hot food is before giving it to children.

You always prepare a bath by firstly running the cold water and then adding hot water. Test the bath water with your elbow to make sure it is safe for children before a child gets in.

Fires and embers are put out by using water. This extinguishes the fire and embers, and cools it down.

If an accident happens

If a burn injury occurs, you should apply cool running water to the wound for 20 minutes to reduce swelling and pain. If this is not practical, try to apply cool running water for as long as possible. You should then go to the nearest hospital or call the ambulance (10177).

The wound should be covered with a clean, wet towel for the journey. Do not rub anything into the wound at this stage because this makes it harder for medical staff to assess the burn properly and often makes the burn worse.

Anita Parbhoo, chief executive officer at the RCWMCH, acknowledges the crucial role that partners play in the life-saving treatment of children with burns.

“As a department, we rely on the support of various partners to strengthen the work that we do. We must extend our gratitude to our partners including ChildSafe and the Children’s Hospital Trust for their efforts towards ongoing awareness campaigns and their commitment to improving the infrastructure required to help our young patients and their families on their journey of healing.

"Together, we are not only saving lives but ensuring a safer future for all children across the Western Cape.”