Partner with Enterprises UP for success in clinical trials

In the rapidly evolving landscape of medical research, clinical trials are the cornerstone of innovation, paving the way for groundbreaking treatments and therapies. As the demand for efficient, reliable, and high-quality clinical trials continues to grow, Enterprises University of Pretoria stands out as a premier partner, offering specialised analytical services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of the industry.

Enterprises University of Pretoria’s Research and Consulting Solutions Division has built a stellar reputation by providing comprehensive and integrated services that streamline the clinical trial process. Our analytical services are designed to support pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions in navigating the complexities of clinical research, ensuring that each study is conducted with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

We offer comprehensive services for every stage of clinical trials, including:

Study design and protocol development: Our Research and Consulting Solutions Division excels in transforming innovative ideas into actionable clinical trial protocols. Our team of experienced professionals collaborates with clients to design studies that are scientifically robust, ethically sound, and aligned with regulatory requirements. We ensure that every trial is set up for success from the outset.

Regulatory affairs and compliance: Navigating the regulatory landscape can be daunting. Our Regulatory Affairs unit provides expert guidance on regulatory submissions, compliance with local and international regulations, and interactions with regulatory authorities. We help clients achieve timely approvals, minimising delays and accelerating the path to market.

Patient recruitment and retention: Patient recruitment is one of the most challenging aspects of clinical trials. Our dedicated recruitment team leverages advanced strategies, including digital outreach and community engagement, to identify and enrol eligible participants. We also implement retention programs to ensure participants remain engaged throughout the study.

Data management and statistical analysis: Accurate data is the backbone of any successful clinical trial. Our Data Management unit employs state-of-the-art technology to capture, manage, and analyse clinical data. We provide comprehensive statistical analysis, ensuring that the results are reliable and actionable.

Site management and monitoring: Our Site Management unit works closely with clinical trial sites to ensure adherence to protocols, regulatory requirements, and timelines. Our experienced monitors conduct regular site visits, providing support and oversight to maintain the highest standards of quality and integrity.

Clinical supply chain management: Ensuring the timely availability of clinical supplies is crucial for trial continuity. Our Clinical Supply Chain unit manages the logistics of sourcing, storing, and distributing clinical trial materials. We provide end-to-end solutions that include packaging, labelling, and inventory management.

With years of experience in clinical research, our team brings unparalleled expertise to every project. We understand the nuances of the industry and are committed to delivering exceptional results. We equally recognise that each clinical trial is unique. Our business managers offer tailored solutions that address specific needs and challenges, ensuring a personalised approach to every study.

We do this by leveraging the latest technology to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of clinical trials. From advanced data management systems to innovative recruitment strategies, we are at the forefront of clinical trial innovation. We adhere to the highest standards of quality and compliance, ensuring that our clients’ trials are conducted with the utmost integrity.

Celia Da Silva, business manager: Research and consulting solutions | +27 (0)12 434 2333 | az.ca.pu.sesirpretne@avlisad.ailec.



