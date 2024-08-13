Education Higher Education
    Unlock your potential

    The power of skills development and industry insights at Enterprises University of Pretoria.
    Issued by Enterprises University of Pretoria
    2 Jun 2025
    In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive world, continuous skills development and access to expert insights are more important than ever. Whether you are aiming to advance your career, improve business performance, or stay ahead of emerging industry trends, investing in your growth and making informed decisions is a strategic move.

    Enterprises University of Pretoria (Enterprises UP) is a trusted partner for individuals and organisations, offering impactful short courses and development programmes, as well as tailored research and consulting solutions. Backed by the academic excellence of the University of Pretoria, our offerings are designed to be practical, relevant, and responsive to the challenges of the real world.

    Practical learning that delivers results

    At Enterprises UP, we believe learning should be immediately applicable. Our courses are developed and presented by leading academics and industry experts who understand what it takes to succeed in the modern workplace. From business and leadership to engineering, technology, finance, and sustainability, our programmes are designed to equip you with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

    Data-driven insight that guides strategy

    In addition to professional development, Enterprises UP offers evidence-based research and consulting solutions tailored to the needs of both public and private sector clients.

    Our multidisciplinary teams of experts work closely with clients through contract research, consulting, and analytical services to deliver clarity, direction, and actionable strategies that inform high-stakes decisions.

    From feasibility studies and sector research to policy reviews, business process optimisation, and strategic planning, we help organisations navigate complexity, drive innovation, and unlock growth through insight-led support.

    Flexible learning that fits your lifestyle

    We understand the demands of a busy schedule. That is why our courses are offered in a range of flexible formats, including online, face-to-face, and blended options, designed to accommodate different learning preferences and time constraints. Whether you are an individual learner or an organisation looking to upskill a team, you will benefit from an accessible and engaging experience.

    In addition to our open-enrolment short courses, we also offer bespoke training solutions tailored to the needs of organisations. These customised programmes are aligned with your strategic goals and are ideal for building high-performing teams.

    Growing people, growing possibilities

    Skills development and expert insight have a ripple effect. It boosts confidence, unlocks new opportunities, improves job performance, and support long-term growth. When individuals and organisations invest in their development, they become more agile, competitive and innovative.

    Whether you are refreshing your skills, transitioning careers, investing in leadership development or repositioning your business, our training and research teams work together to support your goals.

    Start your journey with us

    If you are a professional ready to grow your career, an entrepreneur looking to innovate, or an organisation navigating strategic decisions, Enterprises UP is here to help.

    Explore our wide range of short courses and research and consulting solutions, designed to make a real impact.

    Visit www.enterprises.up.ac.za to learn more, register for a course, or partner with us on a project.

    Empower yourself. Empower your team. Empower your future with insight and action.

    Enterprises University of Pretoria
    Having played a profound part in the history of South Africa for more than 100 years, the University of Pretoria boasts a lasting legacy that endures through a cluster of innovative and multidisciplinary services rendered through Enterprises University of Pretoria (Pty) Ltd.
