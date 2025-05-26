Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthYouth MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Enterprises University of PretoriaRegent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaSACAPImpaqGordon Institute of Business ScienceUrban Brew StudiosCOHSASAOxford University PressBullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.comFundiConnectFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Higher Education

    Prof Raj Naidoo on driving South Africa’s Just Energy Transition through innovation

    Watch the video featuring Prof Raj Naidoo, head of the Department of Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering at the University of Pretoria. Prof Naidoo shares insights on the Just Energy Transition, a key focus for South Africa’s sustainable future. In his work delivered through Enterprises UP, Prof Naidoo applies his expertise to address real-world energy and renewable energy challenges, leveraging Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and other advanced technologies.
    Issued by Enterprises University of Pretoria
    30 May 2025
    30 May 2025

    He also highlights a project with South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), supporting struggling municipalities to improve asset management, a crucial step toward more effective service delivery and local government performance.



    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Enterprises University of Pretoria
    Having played a profound part in the history of South Africa for more than 100 years, the University of Pretoria boasts a lasting legacy that endures through a cluster of innovative and multidisciplinary services rendered through Enterprises University of Pretoria (Pty) Ltd.
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz