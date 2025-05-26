Prof Raj Naidoo on driving South Africa’s Just Energy Transition through innovation

Watch the video featuring Prof Raj Naidoo, head of the Department of Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering at the University of Pretoria. Prof Naidoo shares insights on the Just Energy Transition, a key focus for South Africa’s sustainable future. In his work delivered through Enterprises UP, Prof Naidoo applies his expertise to address real-world energy and renewable energy challenges, leveraging Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and other advanced technologies.