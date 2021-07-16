Lead with innovation and revolutionise your business with VDG solutions

In the ever-evolving automotive industry, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. Enterprises University of Pretoria’s Research and Consulting Solutions Division are well-equipped to empower your business with our state-of-the-art Vehicle Diagnostics Group (VDG) solutions. We provide specialised and expert services in the field of vehicle dynamics and mobility through our comprehensive diagnostic tools that are designed to streamline operations, enhance vehicle performance, and ensure customer satisfaction.

Through advanced technology our VDG solutions incorporate the latest advancements in automotive diagnostics, ensuring accurate and reliable data. We provide customised diagnostic tools to meet the specific needs of your business. Whether you manage a fleet, run an auto repair shop or are involved in vehicle manufacturing, our solutions allow you to expand your diagnostic capabilities as your business grows.

Our range of equipment includes:

Laboratory data acquisition systems (computer systems and peripherals).



Data acquisitioning systems for field use.



Instrumented test platform fitted with controllable suspension, rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll bar, actuators for control of gear shifting, steering (front and rear), brakes, clutch, and throttle.



Tyre testers.



Road profilometers including lasers.



Field test equipment.



Instrumentation including, accelerometers, GPS, gyroscopes, displacement transducers, pressure transducers, speed sensors (engine speed, driveshaft speeds, wheel speeds), wheel force transducers, load cells, tyre slip angle sensors.



Inertial measurement units.



Stereo vision systems.



Moments of inertia test rig.



Telemetry.



Vehicle dynamics control systems (DSpace and PC-104 based).

Partner with Enterprises University of Pretoria and experience the power of our Vehicle Diagnostics Group solutions including early detection to ensure that vehicles run smoothly and efficiently, reducing the risk of breakdowns and repairs. Our experts’ quick and accurate diagnostics lead to faster repairs which reduces downtime to improve customer satisfaction.

Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you revolutionise your vehicle diagnostics and maintenance processes.

Jaco Snyman, business manager: research and consulting solutions.

Tel: +27 (0)12 434 2351

Email: az.ca.pu.sesirpretne@namyns.ocaj



