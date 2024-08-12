A pivot to automotive could save Intel

Intel has introduced its first discrete graphics processing unit (dGPU) for vehicles, the Intel Arc Graphics for Automotive. This significant launch, revealed at the AI Cockpit Innovation Experience event, is set to accelerate the integration of AI in vehicles, with commercial deployment anticipated as early as 2025. This initiative mirrors the strategy employed by Nvidia, whose entry into the automotive dGPU market generated substantial gains for the company, setting a precedent for Intel's ambitions.

Intel needs a win to turn its business around and the automotive sector may be it.

Intel's foray into automotive dGPUs addresses the escalating demand for robust computing power in increasingly sophisticated vehicle cockpits.

By integrating the Intel Arc Graphics into its existing suite of AI-enhanced, software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chips (SoCs), Intel offers automakers a scalable and flexible platform.

This platform is designed to deliver high-fidelity, next-level experiences, allowing manufacturers to design a single vehicle platform that scales across various trim levels.

Entry-level and mid-range vehicles can utilise the Intel SDV SoC, while higher-end models will benefit from the enhanced capabilities of the dGPU, offering more premium features.

This unified approach ensures compatibility across integrated and discrete GPUs, streamlining development and reducing costs – a strategy that draws inspiration from Nvidia's successful model, but adds a unique twist that creates a market for Intel’s in-house fabrication business.

Human-centric, but AI-driven

At the heart of Intel's AI Cockpit Experience is a vision where in-vehicle AI allows for intuitive and personalised interactions between drivers, passengers, and the vehicle itself.

The aim is to personalise the ride and optimise the driving experience, a concept that echoes Nvidia's early innovations in the automotive space with its AGX Xavier platform.

"Intel’s strategy is to bring the power of AI into devices of every size and shape, and we’re thrilled to bring that expertise and our vast open AI ecosystem to the automotive industry," explained Jack Weast, Intel's vice president and general manager of Automotive.

Weast also highlighted China's rapid adoption of electric vehicles as a prime environment for testing these next-generation technologies.

Driving innovation in the automotive sector

Carmakers can start with the Intel SDV SoC and later integrate an Intel discrete GPU to manage larger compute workloads and expand AI capabilities, thanks to a unified instruction set that simplifies development.

Intel-powered vehicles transform into immersive mobile hubs, supporting multiple high-definition screens, 3D graphics, and advanced AI-driven features.

On the AI side, algorithms learn driver preferences, enabling highly personalised experiences without the need for voice commands.

This could unlock or get us closer to the dream of vehicles that can become mobile offices and entertainment centres.

Intel’s AI PC accelerator programme leverages the company’s massive install base and connects more than 100 independent software vendors (ISVs), providing over 500 features and AI apps that can be integrated into vehicles.

Laying the groundwork for the future

Much like with Windows PCs, dGPUs opens new possibilities for manufacturers to differentiate their brands and deliver AI-driven experiences that could set new industry standards.

This layer of personalisation also masks the fact that all automotive products fundamentally do the same thing.

With a robust AI accelerator software ecosystem and a strong XPU strategy, Intel is positioning itself as a key partner for innovation in the automotive space.

As the automotive and ICT sectors continue to converge, Intel's strategic move into discrete GPUs for vehicles may well follow in Nvidia's footsteps, driving significant growth and reshaping the landscape of automotive technology.