Young Joshua Moore revs up South Africa's racing circuit

Imagine being under 122cm tall, stepping up from karting into mainstream circuit racing, and becoming one of the youngest drivers in South Africa at the Volkswagen Rookie Cup, all before your 14th birthday. This is exactly what Gqeberha-born karting champion Joshua Moore has achieved, and he’s just getting started…

Living his best life – karting champion Joshua Moore at just 14 years of age is already making a strong name for himself from karting to mainstream circuit racing.

Just exactly when the driving bug bit is dinner table banter, but a little under a decade ago, Josh and his brother Jack – eight and six years old respectively at the time – were introduced to the racetrack when they went to go watch their mum Kerryn kart racing.

It wasn’t long before Joshua, too, wanted to get onto the same track as his mum.

“I just love the feeling of speed and racing. When I started racing karts, my fellow drivers and my mentors, Michael Stephen and Chassen Bright, helped me gain driving skills and I learnt a lot very quickly being surrounded by many professional drivers,” said the St Francis Bay resident.

It’s been all systems go since then, and more than just the race track, Josh has made the podium a familiar place too. He has won several karting regional championships in Gqeberha. Nationally, he tied for first place in the Kid Rok Championship in 2020, he won the Mini Rok National Championship races, the biggest and most competitive class in the National Championship in 2021 for drivers up to the age of 13 when he was just 11, and he finished second overall in the Mini Rok National Championship in 2023 and placed fourth in the open men's (125cc OK-N) kart class in Cape Town, all at just 13 years old.

He celebrated his 14th birthday in May.

Josh got his first taste of main circuit racing earlier this year participating in the VW Rookie Cup which is part of the South African National Extreme Festival at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town. Now in its second season, the VW Rookie Cup caters for young racers from the age of 14 to 16 who have a valid Motorsport South Africa license and have had previous karting experience.

The series aims to deliver a seamless transition from karting into mainstream circuit racing. The youngsters each drive a VW Polo Vivo GT with upgraded shocks, springs and engine management system to ensure an equal playing field, and they all run on Dunlop semi-slick tyres.

After mastering the VW Rookies Cup, which serves as a motor racing academy, the young racers can progress to the PoloCup – the most competitive class in South Africa and known as the breeding ground for international superstars.

“I first saw the car at the Vereeniging Kart Circuit and really liked it, so we contacted VW Motorsport and the next thing I heard was that I was going to race in the 2024 season,” said Joshua.

But all awards don’t come easy, and Josh admits that he indeed gets nervous before every race, but during a race he’s “excited and brave”. All the nerves and energy are worth it, he says, as he aspires to be a successful racing driver, winning many championships, with one of his most memorable car memories being his first test for the VW Rookie Cup in March at Aldo Scribante Race Circuit in Gqeberha, where he 'spun out'.

To get to the top, Joshua prepares for every race with exercise and driving simulation.

When he’s not on the track, you’ll find him catching up on schoolwork or he’ll be in the ocean windsurfing, paddling, surfing, fishing or jet skiing.

He encourages youngsters to follow motorsport because it’s stimulating, competitive, fun to watch and so informative about cars.

“I’m proud of being one of the youngest race car drivers in South Africa. I will remember this moment for the rest of my life! A big thank you to my sponsors BPW Axles, Puma South Africa and Fleet Dynamics,” he said.



