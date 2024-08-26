Metropolitan Health, AMS partner to enhance eye care access

In South Africa, where a staggering 80% of the population relies on public healthcare, the issue of eye health often goes unnoticed. With the majority of eye care professionals operating in the private sector, accessible eye care remains a privilege for the remaining 20% of South Africa’s population.

A startling revelation from a survey by Statistics South Africa shows that only about 9.2% of the population use spectacles as a corrective device. Even more concerning is the fact that visual impairment ranks as the most prevalent disability, affecting 10.3% of the population.

To address these challenges, Metropolitan Health has proudly partnered with The SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service (AMS) to enhance the vision and quality of life for under-served communities across South Africa. This collaboration has seen Momentum’s health business donating funds to provide screening, refractions, and spectacles to recipients during August and will continue to offer this service next month.

Vision care is a critical aspect of overall health and wellbeing. Poor vision can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life, affecting their ability to work, learn, and engage in daily activities. By providing spectacles to those in need, this partnership aims to improve the vision of many and, in so doing, create opportunities for education and employment.

The AMS is a non-profit aero-medical organisation that provides essential medical services to remote and under-served communities in South Africa. By utilising aviation and other resources, AMS ensures that critical health services are accessible to those in need. Their mission is to bridge the gap in healthcare access by delivering aero-medical services, rescue- and health-outreach programmes to communities that are often overlooked.

“Partnerships are essential in driving impactful change across South Africa’s communities. This initiative will not only enhance the vision of those in need but also empower them to lead more productive and fulfilling lives.

"Our approach and commitment to Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects is to deliver long-term, sustainable impact. By addressing critical health needs, we continue to support initiatives that foster community wellbeing and development,” says Ali Hamdulay, chief executive officer of Metropolitan Health.

Committed to making a real difference in the lives of people by creating access to affordable, quality healthcare services and offerings amid a challenging and ever-changing operating environment, Momentum Health Solutions and its subsidiary Metropolitan Health believe in the power of impactful CSI initiatives that create lasting change.

Driving meaningful change

By partnering with organisations such as AMS, it aims to extend its reach and make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

“The AMS is dedicated to driving meaningful change in remote rural areas through our close collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. Our partnership with Metropolitan Health is crucial for ensuring our outreach programme has a lasting and sustainable impact on these underserved communities.

"Addressing eyecare needs in rural communities is vital to improving overall health and quality of life. The outreach programme is dedicated to bridging the gap in access to essential healthcare services ensuring that even the most remote areas receive the support they need.

"By focusing on these under-served populations, we address critical health needs and strengthen our commitment to providing equitable healthcare across our country. We are grateful to Metropolitan Health for this valuable partnership that makes a meaningful contribution towards social impact in South Africa,” says Farhaad Haffejee, AMS chief executive officer.

“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to improving health outcomes and fostering sustainable development. We look forward to working closely with AMS and other partners to continue addressing critical health needs and creating lasting change. Together, we can build a healthier, more equitable future for all South Africans,” concludes Hamdulay.