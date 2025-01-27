Are old-school cosmetic facelifts really your skin’s best friend?

Like everything in life, change is inevitable. However, not all change is hard. Lots can be extremely good news. It’s a question of modernity; does the transformation in question mean better outcomes? Certainly, if you’re looking to refresh and rejuvenate your skin, non-invasive methods of anti-aging don’t come with the scar tissue excess that a facelift would. They don’t come with any at all. They also don’t come with other memories of this aggressive surgery like the risks while you heal, the weeks of healing time itself, the post-op pain and the time away from work and life. So, what’s the other strategy? There are a few gentler plans actually, and they all focus on healing and repairing your skin.

RF microneedling: Tighten and save skin

Apart from the buildup of scar tissue (this actually changes the structure of your skin), the other downside of facelift surgery is bleeding and bruising. What if, instead of a knife cutting into your skin, micro-needles delivered heat energy into the dermis? Still invasive, you’re thinking? Incredibly less so. And it does amazing things for skin that needs essential de-aging collagen to be built up again. With Endymed RF micro-needling, the dermis (the middle layer of skin), gets treatment based on collagen remodelling. This is what’s needed when it may feel like it might be time for that traditional facelift. Sagging skin and wrinkles can both be renewed, as well as rough textured skin. Even melasma (hormonal pigmentation) and scarring from acne and surgery can be smoothed away without any trauma of an operation. All skin types and tones can be wonderfully treated (no threat of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation), and risks and downtime are minimal.

Carboxytherapy: Smooth and recondition skin

If something has 'miracle' in the description, then either it’s too good to be true, or it’s a “run, don’t walk” situation. Fortunately with carboxytherapy, it’s the latter. That’s something you want to get on board with. While skin laxity and deep, ingrained wrinkles are tell-tale signs that you’re maturing, so too are conditions like hooded eyes and crow’s feet wrinkles. Smash all these issues with a gas that floods skin with oxygen. Why do we need more of it? It’s an aging thing. As young as 40, roughly 50% of the oxygen needed by the body has disappeared. And of that percentage, the skin gets the last of that vital resource. This means it’s more likely to look older, develop acne, redness and sensitivity. Ouch! Carboxytherapy is able to correct all that, especially aging issues that a traditional facelift might have seemed the answer to; cue smoothing deep-set wrinkles and lifting and firming skin. With the reintroduction of necessary oxygen, blood flow is boosted and essential growth factors such as VEGF(vascular endothelial growth factor) encourage new blood vessels to spark. All this surges oxygen and nutrients to charge circulation. The result for your skin? Skin cell restoration and collagen stimulation so your lines and wrinkles are smoothed out.

Biostimulators: Fill out and firm skin

Skin tech is quite extraordinary. Just when you thought every avenue of modern non-invasive procedure was open to treating your skin, the next skin rejuvenator revolutionises the way forward. Biostimulation like Sculptura is a gradual neogenesis (reforming of tissue) to produce collagen. Like with other treatments that stimulate collagen creation for de-aging, bio-stimulation ultimately leads to firmer, plumper skin. However, this is a process that is more slow and steady. But we know how that story goes. And while six weeks post-facelift its encouraging to start seeing results, a no-recovery treatment that can be performed in your lunch hour and comes with low to medium risks is perhaps totally worth a longer reveal time. We think so. This is because it's continuing to stimulate collagen, restoring the skin’s scaffolding from the inside out. And that’s an important point; it’s restoration rather than structural change. In other words, you’re renovating your skin for its health rather than adding scar tissue, which forever alters its structure.

The final word on skin reconditioning procedures is that it doesn’t have to be all or nothing to be impactful. The idea of no pain, no gain is something that’s long become a tired notion. Moving on from the idea that what serves you has to be drastic means you open yourself up to a world of cutting-edge treatment that is about skin health, healing it and making it look its best. And that’s a beautiful youth boost. All gain without the unnecessary risks, complications and time spent recouping. Ready for it? We bet you are.



