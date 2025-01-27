Western Cape EMS responds to record 69,000 calls during festive season

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has published statistics for the festive season (Sunday, 15 December 2024 to Wednesday, 15 January 2025), emphasising the heightened demand for Emergency Centres (ECs) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across the province.

Over the festive season, EMS responded to 69,249 calls, including 23,383 life-threatening incidents and 45,866 urgent but less critical cases. These numbers underscore the critical role EMS plays in responding to emergencies during one of the busiest times of the year.

EMS director Craig Wylie said, “The festive season places extraordinary pressure on our EMS teams, and this year was no different. Our paramedics worked around the clock to provide care and transport to those in need. We thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this high-demand period.”

Emergency Centres across the province also saw significant activity, with 120,868 total cases managed during this period. This included: 29,785 trauma cases and 87,030 non-trauma cases.

Forensic Pathology Services confirmed 89 deaths due to motor vehicle accidents during this period. Each of these fatalities represents a profound loss to families and communities. "The department extends its deepest condolences to all those affected and urges the public to prioritise road safety to prevent further tragedies," Wylie said.

Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations at the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, commented on the intense demand placed on ECs, “These numbers highlight the pressure our Emergency Centres face every festive season. Trauma cases, many of which are preventable, account for a significant portion of these visits. We urge the public to take every precaution to avoid unnecessary emergencies, especially during high-demand periods.”

Western Cape Minister for Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, said, “This year, the demand on our system was significant, yet our health heroes rose to the occasion with unwavering commitment and compassion. Their tireless efforts ensured that those most in need of care were supported promptly and effectively, often under immense pressure.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all healthcare and emergency care workers, including EMS teams, EC staff, and support teams, who went above and beyond during this busy period. Your commitment and resilience ensure that patients receive the care they need.”