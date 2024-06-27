Marketing & Media Media
    Spark Media provides ad solutions for Pretoria advertisers

    Local media advertisers in the Pretoria area now have access to print advertising solutions spanning the entire local market from Spark Media following the launch of a new partnership between the Caxton and NisMedia groups.
    Issued by Spark Media
    8 Jul 2025
    Caxton’s regional titles include the nine Pretoria Rekord newspapers (Pretoria Rekord Central, Centurion, East, Far East, North, Mamelodi, Moot, Noweto and West News).

    NisMedia’s local titles include the four Sun newspapers (Laudium Sun, Tshwane Sun Hammanskraal, Tshwane Sun Atteridgeville and Tshwane Sun Soshanguve).

    Together these newspapers cover the whole Pretoria area. Advertisers will now be able to reach readers of all these papers from a single point of access via Spark Media, the Caxton division providing print advertising and media solutions to Caxton-owned local newspapers and selected independent publications in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Spark Media specialises in location-targeted content for brands and ad agencies in local newspapers and related local news websites. It will take over all advertising bookings for the partnership papers from 1 July 2025.

    Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers is as one of the largest publishers and printers of books, newspapers and commercial print jobs in South Africa. It publishes 114 regional community newspapers, The Citizen daily newspaper and Farmer’s Weekly magazine.

    NisMedia is the largest privately owned media company in Gauteng which is 100% Black empowered. The group owns various local print publications which serve a wide network of communities, including the flagship Laudium Sun, which has been in circulation since 1984.

    Spark Media
    Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd, is South Africa’s largest print and digital media solutions sales company. It represents Caxton’s 115 local newspapers and 58 local websites, providing location-targeted content for brands and ad agencies at scale in 120 economically-active communities. It also produces ROOTS, SA’s leading urban, community-level quantitative survey that provides unequalled demographic and behavioural information on local consumers.
