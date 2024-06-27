Local media still going strong

Despite some national print titles being under pressure, local media still enjoys strong support.

With an uncertain future hanging over certain national print titles, all eyes were on South African print media last week. While some publications are seeing declining circulations, others – notably local newspapers distributed among South Africa’s economically active communities – are holding their own, with sustained reader and advertiser support.

The Q1 2024 print media audited circulation figures, recently released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa, put the total circulation of local print media at 6,1 million copies. The overwhelming majority of these copies (90%) were local newspapers.

The figures showed that daily, weekend and weekly newspaper circulations have declined by 22% since Q1 in 2023. That represents a decrease of 175,000 copies, pointing to the pressure these titles now find themselves under.

Chris Halstead, head of sales at Spark Media, South Africa's leading print media sales company providing hyperlocal advertising solutions, says local newspapers face their own challenges, but are showing great resilience.

“Local papers continue to provide readers with a product that meets their needs, and advertisers with an effective route to market. The audited circulation for local print titles is sitting at a healthy 5.5 million copies,” says Halstead.

Irma Green, group editor of Caxton Local Newspapers, says local papers and local news website sites provide a distinctive offering of locally relevant news in a trusted environment that South Africans have come to rely on.

Caxton Local Media, continues to have a strong presence in the local market.

Over and above its 115 newspapers in local communities across the country, Caxton also operates an online offering.

Servaas de Kock, Caxton & CTP group executive digital, says Caxton Local News has 58 local news websites. In May 2024, these websites attracted 5 million users with 11.2 million pageviews (source: GA4, May 2024). Caxton Local Media also has a dynamic free news app available on iOS and Android where the content from all 58 news websites is aggregated into one app.

In addition, Caxton has multiple social media touchpoints that keep it connected to online users in local communities. Caxton Local Media enjoys a reach of more than 3.7 million social media users, as of May 2024.

“Our primary focus continues to be high-quality, local news. It is evident this is still very much in demand by South Africans, as we have a strong audience that is engaging with us daily. These platforms remain among the best vehicles to deliver targeted marketing messages to the local consumer market,” says De Kock.

Future outlook

Green says that as South Africa continues to navigate rough political waters, the independence of local newspapers and local news sites, their editors and journalists will remain highly sought after by local readers.

“South African’s continue to rely on their local newspaper as a trusted source of information,” Green explains. “ Our readers have also come to depend on the convenience of having locally relevant advertising in a trusted reference point – one that is delivered week after week and which can be accessed even during load shedding.” This speaks to the continuing popularity of local newspapers.

Rob Fedder, Caxton and CTP group executive, says it is this combined offering of relevant print and digital titles, catering to both local readers’ and local advertisers’ needs, that are ensuring the longevity of local media. This is particularly good news for local economies.

“Together, Caxton’s print and digital platforms provide a powerful local multichannel solution for advertisers,” Fedder notes. “With stable circulations and growing online editions, local newspapers and news sites continue to provide an effective route to market for small businesses operating in local markets, and national brands and retailers who are fighting for their share, store by store and area by area, in local communities across South Africa.”