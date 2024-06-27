LIA announces 2024 Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact jury

The London International Awards (LIA) has named Suzanne Powers, founder of Powers Creativity, as the president of the 2024 jury for Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact. She will be joined by ten prominent industry experts from around the world for the judging process in Las Vegas.

2024 Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact jury.

LIA judging will take place at Encore, Las Vegas, commencing on 29 September and will be completed on 7 October 2024.

All rounds of judging take place onsite with no pre-judging.

Every judge is required to see every piece of work in their respective category. These panels decide on the Gold, Silver and Bronze Statue winners, as well as the finalists.

At their discretion, they also decide on whether a Grand LIA will be awarded.

This is the inaugural year for the Creative Strategy competition.

Powers possesses an extensive global experience of partnering with many of the world’s most famous companies and brands including Apple, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Mars, Nespresso, Microsoft, Nivea, GM, Cigna, Mondolez, L’Oreal, Visa, State Street and beyond.

“I'm looking so forward to working with this amazing jury to dig into and celebrate the work that beautifully fuses strategic and creative excellence for real-world impact.", she said.

A creative strategy is crucial to the success of any campaign.

It acts as the blueprint for the brand.

It needs to have vision and it needs to be creative to deliver a message that resonates with consumers.

Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, “A well-defined strategy is like a roadmap to everyone on the team. It gives direction to the creatives, guiding them to create messages that are both relevant and impactful. We are happy to introduce the Creative Strategy category in its inaugural year.

"Transformative Business Impact, now in its fourth year, recogniaes that the work plays an influential role in the operations, services and customer experiences and recogniaes the solutions themselves. We know that there will be very robust discussions in the jury room with Suzanne as jury president.”

LIA is one of five global shows that is included in the WARC Creative 100 rankings.

Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact jury: