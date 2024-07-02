South Africa’s first travel tech magazine, GadgetWings, launched by World Wide Worx

This week World Wide Worx launched South Africa's first online magazine focused exclusively on travel technology and trends, GadgetWings.

The publication is the second spin-off title from the Gadget family, following the launch of automotive tech magazine GadgetWheels in 2022.

The publication is aimed growing audience interested in the intersection of technology and travel.

"The new publication represents a strategic response to the evolving demands of tech-savvy travellers," says Gadget editor-in-chief and World Wide Worx founder Arthur Goldstuck.

"With the increasing role of technology in every aspect of the travel experience—from booking flights and accommodation to navigating airports and enhancing in-flight experiences—the need for a dedicated platform has never been greater.

Growing demand for travel tech insights

"Travel is no longer only about the destination; it’s increasingly about getting there, and that journey is increasingly shaped by technology.

“Whether it’s the app that helps you find the best local experiences, the gadgets that keep you productive on the go, or the innovations in aircraft and airport design that make travel more efficient, technology is at the heart of the modern travel experience,” says Goldstuck.

World Wide Worx research has shown that travellers are becoming more discerning, not only about destinations but also about how they get there and what tools they use along the way.

"They want to know about the latest in-flight entertainment systems, the best travel apps, and the most reliable gadgets to take on their trips," says Goldstuck.

"GadgetWings will address these needs directly, offering a curated mix of travel trends, news, reviews, and practical advice."

Comprehensive coverage

GadgetWings will feature content that is both timely and relevant, with updates scheduled three times a week, from Tuesday to Thursday.

GadgetWings will be available on the Gadget website, as well as leveraging World Wide Worx’s extensive digital distribution network.

All articles and features published in GadgetWings will also be available through the Gadget channel on the pan-African Ayoba app, where Gadget has already amassed a following of over 300,000 users.

Content will be available on the Microsoft Network (MSN) platform, extending its reach to a global audience.

Diverse range of content

Typical stories will include travel tech tips, the latest trends in the tourism industry, and in-depth explorations of new technologies being implemented in aircraft, airports, and hotels.

Readers can also expect comprehensive reviews of travel-related gadgets and tools.

"The launch of GadgetWings is part of our ongoing effort to anticipate the needs of our audience and provide them with the information they want, sometimes before they know they need it," says Goldstuck.

"As technology continues to evolve, especially in the travel sector, we intend to be part of the conversation and help our readers navigate this dynamic landscape."