Union-DNM collabs with South African artist Justin Dingwall

Denim brand Union-DNM has introduced its latest autumn campaign, featuring South African artist and photographer Justin Dingwall.

Justin Dingwall. Image supplied

Known for challenging identity, representation, and conventional beauty standards, Dingwall’s thought-provoking photography has earned several accolades, including the SA Taxi Foundation Art Award (2015), and the International Photography Awards (IPA, 2013).

"This partnership made sense from the start," says Dingwall.

"Union-DNM represents everything I believe in—precision, craftsmanship, and unshakable independence. They gave me the freedom to tell my story authentically. Having my wife behind the camera to document the process made it even more special."

For Union-DNM, this campaign is about championing voices that challenge the status quo. "We couldn’t think of a better creative partner than Justin Dingwall," says Len Makhoba, marketing manager at Union-DNM.

"His work is bold, and unapologetically original—like our brand.

Union-DNM has built its reputation by celebrating disruptors, innovators, and pioneers who redefine their industries. The brand speaks directly to individuals who value self-expression, craftsmanship, and originality."

This collaboration brings together two forces driven by authenticity, fearless independence, and a commitment to breaking boundaries.