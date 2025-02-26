Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PROPAK AFRICA 2025Scan DisplayJockey South AfricaSpark MediaDNA Brand ArchitectsStilesOLC Through The Line CommunicationsMall of AfricaHOMEMAKERSVolpesDentsuFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Union-DNM collabs with South African artist Justin Dingwall

    26 Feb 2025
    26 Feb 2025
    Denim brand Union-DNM has introduced its latest autumn campaign, featuring South African artist and photographer Justin Dingwall.
    Justin Dingwall. Image supplied
    Justin Dingwall. Image supplied

    Known for challenging identity, representation, and conventional beauty standards, Dingwall’s thought-provoking photography has earned several accolades, including the SA Taxi Foundation Art Award (2015), and the International Photography Awards (IPA, 2013).

    "This partnership made sense from the start," says Dingwall.

    "Union-DNM represents everything I believe in—precision, craftsmanship, and unshakable independence. They gave me the freedom to tell my story authentically. Having my wife behind the camera to document the process made it even more special."

    For Union-DNM, this campaign is about championing voices that challenge the status quo. "We couldn’t think of a better creative partner than Justin Dingwall," says Len Makhoba, marketing manager at Union-DNM.

    "His work is bold, and unapologetically original—like our brand.

    Union-DNM has built its reputation by celebrating disruptors, innovators, and pioneers who redefine their industries. The brand speaks directly to individuals who value self-expression, craftsmanship, and originality."

    This collaboration brings together two forces driven by authenticity, fearless independence, and a commitment to breaking boundaries.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz