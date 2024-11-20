Relay Jeans fuses fashion and music in Sound of Denim campaign

Fusing denim culture and music, Relay Jeans has launched the Sound of Denim campaign in collaboration with acclaimed music producer ThoziMusic.

ThoziMusic. Image supplied

Relay Jeans, the South African denim brand under the TFG group, has unveiled a unique musical experience where the distinctive sounds of Relay Jeans fabric become the beat that drives a one-of-a-kind soundtrack.

To bring the campaign to life, Relay Jeans is inviting South African music producers and aspiring artists to participate in the Sound of Denim competition.

Participants can download a specially created music kit featuring the unique sounds of Relay Jeans fabric. Using these sounds, competitors are encouraged to remix and produce their own tracks, with the chance to win a share of R45,000.

"We’re thrilled to bring the Sound of Denim competition back for its second year," says Len Makhoba, marketing manager at Relay Jeans.

"Last year’s campaign was met with incredible enthusiasm, and we’re excited to offer this platform for even more up-and-coming artists to showcase their creativity. At Relay Jeans, we’re committed to empowering new voices and celebrating individuality through music and fashion."

"Whether you’re an aspiring producer, DJ, or artist, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent and take the first step in your music journey," adds Makhoba.

The challenge is to create a track that embodies the values of denim—individuality, authenticity, and versatility.

The Sound of Denim competition runs through to 6 December 2024.

Entrants can submit their remixes via a dedicated microsite, where they can download the official music kit, create their track, and upload their entry.

To enter, visit https://soundofdenim.co.za/