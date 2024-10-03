Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

LoeriesBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicJuta and CompanyPublicis Groupe AfricaMedia24Business Partners LimitedPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuBoundlessBusiness and Arts South AfricaHoorah DigitalSo InteractiveOFM RadioThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMachine_Smile 90.4FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Monks and Hoorah's new partnership promises AI-led growth in Africa

    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    Full-service digital marketing agency Hoorah announced today that global advertising and marketing services company Monks has acquired a 25% stake in the business, marking a strategic move to expand its presence on the African continent.
    Shaune Jordaan, group CEO and founder of Hoorah. Source: Supplied.
    Shaune Jordaan, group CEO and founder of Hoorah. Source: Supplied.

    Full-suite

    Monks, previously known as Media.Monks, the operating brand of UK-listed S4 Capital is a global digital marketing agency that specialises in creating innovative and personalised brand experiences. With a focus on Al-driven solutions, Monks offers a wide range of services, including creative production, content marketing, social media marketing, and data analytics.

    According to a Forrester study, more than 62% of B2B marketers are already using Al-powered marketing tools in their businesses, and this is expected to increase to 75% by the end of 2024.

    As part of this investment, Hoorah now has access to the full suite of Monks' best-in-class, Al-first marketing and advertising services. By unlocking cost efficiency and building content and marketing experiences at a significant scale, Hoorah helps businesses in Africa become Al-first brands.

    Retaining clients

    Shaune Jordaan, group CEO and founder of Hoorah, says that Al has transformed how marketers work over the past decade, especially in Africa where businesses are starting to use marketing Al tools to engage, convert and retain customers.

    "At Hoorah, we embrace new ways of partnership and doing business," he adds "We are here to disrupt the advertising landscape as we know it by creating innovative and personalized brand experiences at scale. This is the same approach that Monks has taken, making this a natural partnership.

    “Further, S4 and Monks understand the importance of having the right Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) equity partner in South Africa, which is critical for our clients, for our teams and for access to scale new business opportunities.”

    Clyde Mallon, Hoorah COO adds “We are very excited about this partnership. With access to Monks’ global capabilities we are better positioned than ever to disrupt the agency landscape with new operating models and AI-enabled ways of working.”

    Jordaan believes that the investment will enable Hoorah to compete against larger players and accelerate its Al expansion plans on the African continent.

    Both Jordan and Mallon continue as shareholders in the business, maintaining their leadership roles, and are committed to this new chapter of success and growth. The transaction was handled by Hoorah's outgoing board members Adam Fine and Eran Brill, who believe Monks is well-positioned to take the business to the next level.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, AI, Hoorah Digital
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz