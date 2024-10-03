Loeries: Listen out for the offical podcast Bird Watching at the Loeries during Creative Week

The official podcast of the Loeries, the popular Bird Watching at the Loeries, in partnership with VML South Africa and Bizcommunity is back.

Bird Watching at the Loeries in its second year, is again the official podcast of this year’s event, in partnership with VML South Africa and Bizcommunity

In its second year, the podcast takes place daily, from Thursday 10 October to Saturday 12 October, during Loeries, with host Ben Wagner, co-founder of VML South Africa.

The podcasts will take you behind the scenes with some of SA’s most iconic figureheads with a stacked interview agenda, that includes jury members, industry legends and marketers who have e set new creative heights with inspiring and innovative work.

Get a deeper view into the work that wins, how trends have shifted and where our industry is headed. It’s a fresh, candid conversation that gives you an unvarnished view of advertising and marketing in South Africa.

The podcats will also be featured in the Bizcommunity Loeries Special Edition Newsletters that will come out on Thursday, 10 October, Friday 11 October and Saturday 12 October.

The 46th Loeries Creative Week starts from 9 to 11 October and is a celebration of creativity, marketing innovation and excellence.



