Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

#Loeries: Listen out for the offical podcast Bird Watching at the Loeries during Creative Week

8 Oct 2024
8 Oct 2024
The official podcast of the Loeries, the popular Bird Watching at the Loeries, in partnership with VML South Africa and Bizcommunity is back.
Bird Watching at the Loeries in its second year, is again the official podcast of this year’s event, in partnership with VML South Africa and Bizcommunity
Bird Watching at the Loeries in its second year, is again the official podcast of this year’s event, in partnership with VML South Africa and Bizcommunity

In its second year, the podcast takes place daily, from Thursday 10 October to Saturday 12 October, during Loeries, with host Ben Wagner, co-founder of VML South Africa.

The podcasts will take you behind the scenes with some of SA’s most iconic figureheads with a stacked interview agenda, that includes jury members, industry legends and marketers who have e set new creative heights with inspiring and innovative work.

Get a deeper view into the work that wins, how trends have shifted and where our industry is headed. It’s a fresh, candid conversation that gives you an unvarnished view of advertising and marketing in South Africa.

The podcats will also be featured in the Bizcommunity Loeries Special Edition Newsletters that will come out on Thursday, 10 October, Friday 11 October and Saturday 12 October.

The 46th Loeries Creative Week starts from 9 to 11 October and is a celebration of creativity, marketing innovation and excellence.

For more:
Read more: Loeries, advertising, marketing, podcasts, creative, Loeries, Bizcommunity, Ben Wagner, creative awards
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz