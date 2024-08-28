Hybrid prowess: The Volvo XC60 T8's silent but powerful promise

The perception of the Volvo brand amongst locals is gradually starting to shift. It’s usually synonymous with safety, luxury, and a superb blend of Scandinavian design, but presently it’s also seen as EV/hybrid capable.

It’s not a coincidence though as Volvo has zoned in on alternative power for its vehicle as a new strategy, which has worked well.

On the roads in South Africa, you will now see the Volvo EX30 whizzing past you every now and then. It’s safe to say the Swedish firm has successfully repositioned itself as a luxury EV/hybrid carmaker on local shores .

The Volvo XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid

This brings me to the brand’s mid-sized SUV the XC60 T8, which I tested for a week. The XC60 T8 is a plug-in hybrid, which means that it needs to be plugged in at a charging station to be charged.

The good news is that it can still operate on its 2l turbo-petrol engine when the battery runs out. Adding to this is the car’s regenerative braking system, which can add a few kilometres to the car’s range, depending on driving behaviour.

The hybrid system, which excludes the turbo petrol engine, consists of an 18.8-kWh battery and 107-kW electric motor that is mounted to the car’s rear axle. My experience with this plug-in hybrid functionality yielded good results.

I found it to be useful for heavy traffic encounters and urban driving in narrow-roaded suburbs. At lower speeds, it relies on the batteries, which can run out eventually, but it’s how long it lasts that positively affects the overall driving range.

Another cool aspect of it being a plug-in hybrid is that you can switch between driving solely with the battery or engine. This allows drivers to fully experience what an EV is like while still being able to drive with an ICE. It truly almost is the best of both worlds.

I drive a lot, from home to school runs, and to my wife’s work every day five days a week, and at the end of my testing period with the Volvo XC60 T8 about 150km range was left.

Quick and efficient driving

Moving past the plug-in hybrid system, it’s good to evaluate how the drive dynamics of the Volvo XC60 T8. Because of its all-wheel drive and hybrid, it is unsurprisingly quick off the line, which is insanely useful for driving around in Cape Town to dodge slow and inconsiderate drivers.

The 2l engine with the batteries is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which seamlessly swaps and changes the cogs. It drives smoothly over Cape Town roads and absorbs the road’s imperfections with much aplomb.

The steering is smooth as well, but by throwing it around a bend at speed you will experience notable body roll.

When it comes to average fuel consumption, the Volvo XC60 T8 displayed figures as low as 4l per 100km with the hybrid system in full swing.

Cabin

And how well does it occupy a family of five for a mid-sized SUV? It doesn’t quite offer the space needed for a bigger family, but it does have just enough not to ever feel cramped for room. The cabin is well-insulated as well, which can keep out engine noise and other sounds for a more luxurious type of experience on the inside. The materials and design of the cabin are impeccable, as expected with a Volvo.

New the brand is Google incorporated functionality with its infotainment system. I like it as you can sign in with your Google credentials and enjoy what the Google system offers. You can even watch YouTube while the battery charges.

Standard feature highlights

Intellisafe Assist (includes City Safety with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection and front and rear collision warning with full auto brake)

Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS)

Road Sign Information (RSI)

Lane Keeping Aid (LKA)

Volvo On Call (VOC)

Keyless entry with remote tag and handsfree tailgate opening

Parking assistance - Front and Rear (Gen 3)

Four-way power adjustable lumbar support

Ventilated front seats

Verdict

In 2024 South Africans are jumping on alternative power like never before. Sales are on the up and interest has never been this keen before. Some people, however, are more hesitant to switch over to an EV. This is where hybrid cars are attractive as they can offer both. Plug-in hybrids can seem like a nuisance as opposed to mild-hybrid options, but, as mentioned before the plug-in system effectively delivers the same result, which to my understanding is better fuel efficiency for more range.

With the Volvo XC60 T8, you get a fantastic mid-sized SUV that offers splendid drive quality with mesmerising results on fuel efficiency. Not to mention its exterior design, which screams pure Scandivaian class. It is luxurious, powerful, efficient, and costs R1,388,000.