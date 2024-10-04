Automotive Dealers
    Type 00 marks Jaguar's controversial new brand shift

    Imran Salie
    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    Jaguar is currently in the spotlight, and not for the right reason. The British-based car manufacturer recently announced a new brand identity that was met with disappointment worldwide by a majority of people. This brand focus shifts Jaguar away from its traditional ethos into an all-electric car manufacturer.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The brand, however, is pushing forward with the new direction with the announcement of a new car called the Type 00. Jaguar says the first 0 in the name represents the 0% tailpipe emission output it's aiming for with its new identity, and the second 0 zero represents the status as car zero in its new lineage.

    The design of the Type 00 is a far cry from the conventional Jaguar seen in the metal. The design exudes the concept of futuristic and all-electric.

    "Type 00 is a prelude to a future generation of Jaguars that will recapture the spirit and essence of the brand at its best. Our starting point was a blank sheet of paper from both a design and engineering perspective.

    A new and unique architecture, JEA, was developed from scratch to enable the dramatic design of Type 00. This dedicated technology platform will ensure clients have a captivating driving experience, engaging handling, and exemplary ride comfort," says Jaguar.

    Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer, JLR, says:

    “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination.

    “It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look, unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.

    The first new-generation production Jaguar will, however, be a four-door GT to be revealed in late 2025. It will target a driving range of up to 770km WLTP* or 692km EPA*, on a single charge and add up to 321km of range in as little as 15 minutes when rapid charging.

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education
