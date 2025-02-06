Meta’s AI transparency effort introduces ad content labels

Meta has announced that it is taking steps to provide transparency around AI-generated content in advertising. The social media giant has implemented new labeling features designed to inform users when ads have been created or significantly altered using its in-house generative AI tools.

Responding to a shifting landscape

As AI technology continues to evolve, so do the expectations around transparency in digital advertising.

According to a 2024 eMarketer survey, 61.3% of US consumers think media publications should always disclose when content is created by AI.

Meanwhile a study from Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and YouGov says 49% of adults worldwide want AI disclosure labels when it is used to create a new content image if a real photo is unavailable.

And 40% of US adults believe AI-generated content is less worth paying for compared to traditional news content, according to the same study.

In response to these sentiments, Meta has engaged with industry experts, policy stakeholders, and global partners to refine its approach. The company acknowledges the rapidly changing discourse surrounding AI-generated content and aims to ensure users are well-informed about how AI influences the ads they see.

How the AI labeling system works

Meta’s new system applies labels to ad images and videos that have been created or substantially edited using its generative AI creative tools. These labels appear either in the three-dot menu of an ad or directly next to the “Sponsored” label, depending on the nature of the AI’s role in the content creation process.

The labeling criteria include:

If the AI tools result in minor edits and do not involve photorealistic human imagery, no label is applied.

If the AI tools significantly alter an image or video, an AI label appears either behind the three-dot menu or beside the Sponsored label.

If the AI tools introduce a photorealistic human generated by AI, the label is prominently placed next to the Sponsored label.

Meta began rolling out these labels last year and plans to expand their implementation throughout 2025. While these new AI labels mark a significant step in Meta’s transparency efforts, the company says it is only the beginning. This year, Meta plans to introduce additional measures, including labeling ad images generated or modified by third-party AI tools. The company aims to refine its approach in collaboration with experts and advertisers, ensuring that evolving consumer expectations around AI transparency are met.

"We are dedicated to using machine learning models and generative AI responsibly and being transparent about how we deliver ads," said Meta in a statement.

Users can continue to explore their ad preferences and the rationale behind targeted ads through the platform’s “Why am I seeing this ad?” tool, ensuring they have more control over their digital experience.