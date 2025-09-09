The soul of a digital creative agency: Salt Hub’s quiet rise under the guidance of Innovator Trust

Salt Hub began as a conviction, and when one understands the person behind the business, one can understand why. Founder of Salt Hub Digital Creative Agency, Matsidiso Kolobe, woke with a name, brand colours, and a clear direction revealed through a dream.

That early courage has grown into Salt Hub, a digital creative and brand development studio where storytelling focuses on native language, and human connection is central to the work. However, the most powerful narrative might be her own.

Salt Hub began with a simple yet radical idea: to create brand communication rooted in cultural intelligence and human connection. "Raised by an entrepreneur, I always knew I'd follow the same path," Kolobe reflects. Her time at her former creative agency taught her to think creatively and solve problems.

Still, she observed how African brands were often lost in translation and, as a result, lost connection with the very people they were trying to connect with. "There was such a misalignment in how messages were crafted. Many brands weren't translated or recognised as they should have been because of their ‘African-ness.’"

Salt Hub does just that; it helps organisations create meaningful, resonant communication. "What sets us apart is our commitment to people-centricity." Their still, intentional approach has become a filter - it draws in the right clients and keeps their work aligned. Joining the Innovator Trust Enterprise Development Programme marked a meaningful shift in her business. This year-long initiative equips black women entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and funding needed to grow their businesses with intention.

One of the most valuable lessons she gained was learning to run a creative business with structure. "As creatives, we tend to flow. But ITAP helped me understand cost structures, sustainability, and profit as a habit, not as some vague future goal."

Everything shifted when she secured her first large-scale project through the Innovator Trust. "I realised the importance of tracking every resource and forecast realistically. I had to make tough decisions, including letting go of team members I cared for. But the business needed to thrive."

During this period, Salt Hub grew more confident in its services and more deliberate about its culture. "We start our mornings with prayer. We pause to acknowledge each other's humanity. We've built something spiritually anchored and creatively rigorous."

The community she's found through the programme and the mentors like Maven consulting, has also played a vital role. "This Innovator sisterhood has been one of the biggest gifts. Waseema Miller gave me advice that changed how I think about growth to invest in assets, not just rentals. That helped me gain stability and ownership and cut my costs significantly." With such an incredible journey, what does the future hold for Salt Hub?

Salt Hub is developing a secure, tech-enabled creative platform tailored for corporate clients - a new offering reflecting innovation and relevance.

What began as a whisper of purpose is now a business with resonance and direction. "The Innovator Trust didn't just accelerate Salt Hub. They poured into the person behind the business. That's what made the difference."

For more information, please visit their Instagram page: Salt Hub.



