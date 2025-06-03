ESG Climate Change
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SASappiBusiness Partners LimitedTrialogueCity Lodge HotelsStoneBET SoftwareAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    GCF grants $40m to Sanbi's Eco-Disaster Risk Reduction project

    The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a $40m grant for the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s (Sanbi) Eco-Disaster Risk Reduction (Eco-DRR) project.
    3 Jul 2025
    3 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Sanbi
    Image credit: Sanbi

    The project aims to harness an ecosystem-based approach to tackle climate-induced disasters.

    Ecosystem-based approaches

    Over the next eight years, the Eco-DRR initiative will benefit more than five million South Africans, particularly in vulnerable communities, by embedding ecosystem-based approaches into disaster risk planning.

    This will bolster infrastructure resilience, safeguard livelihoods, and enhance adaptive capacity in the face of climate change impacts.

    “This is a monumental achievement for South Africa and a testament to Sanbi’s expertise as a direct access entity to the GCF,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George.

    “The Eco-DRR project will empower millions of our citizens, ensuring that we build a resilient future where nature and communities thrive together.”

    Sustainable development and climate resilience

    The approval underscores South Africa’s dedication to sustainable development and climate resilience.

    George added: “By leveraging the power of ecosystems, this project not only mitigates disaster risks but also fosters inclusive growth and environmental stewardship. It is a beacon of hope for a greener, stronger South Africa.”

    The Eco-DRR project forms part of the country’s National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and its vision of fostering a climate-resilient society. The initiative will deliver long-term benefits by integrating ecosystem-based approaches into national planning frameworks.

    “We will work tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this initiative reach our most vulnerable communities, paving the way for a sustainable future,” George concluded.

    Read more: South African National Biodiversity Institute, SANBI, Green Climate Fund, Climate Change
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz