GCF grants $40m to Sanbi's Eco-Disaster Risk Reduction project
The project aims to harness an ecosystem-based approach to tackle climate-induced disasters.
Ecosystem-based approaches
Over the next eight years, the Eco-DRR initiative will benefit more than five million South Africans, particularly in vulnerable communities, by embedding ecosystem-based approaches into disaster risk planning.
This will bolster infrastructure resilience, safeguard livelihoods, and enhance adaptive capacity in the face of climate change impacts.
“This is a monumental achievement for South Africa and a testament to Sanbi’s expertise as a direct access entity to the GCF,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George.
“The Eco-DRR project will empower millions of our citizens, ensuring that we build a resilient future where nature and communities thrive together.”
Sustainable development and climate resilience
The approval underscores South Africa’s dedication to sustainable development and climate resilience.
George added: “By leveraging the power of ecosystems, this project not only mitigates disaster risks but also fosters inclusive growth and environmental stewardship. It is a beacon of hope for a greener, stronger South Africa.”
The Eco-DRR project forms part of the country’s National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and its vision of fostering a climate-resilient society. The initiative will deliver long-term benefits by integrating ecosystem-based approaches into national planning frameworks.
“We will work tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this initiative reach our most vulnerable communities, paving the way for a sustainable future,” George concluded.