SanParks empowers entrepreneurs through Tsitsikamma SMME workshop

South African National Parks (SanParks) has reaffirmed its commitment to local economic development and community empowerment by hosting an SMME Information Session Workshop at the Tsitsikamma Section of the Garden Route National Park. The workshop, held on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, attracted more than 80 small business owners and entrepreneurs from neighbouring communities.

Source: SanParks

Supporting SMME growth in the Garden Route

The initiative forms part of SanParks’ broader strategy to empower Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) through capacity-building, practical business guidance, and access to procurement opportunities.

It also ties into the organisation’s Vision 2040 framework, which includes the establishment of Mega Living Landscapes (MLL), with the Tsitsikamma Section intended to become part of the Greater Addo Mega Living Landscape.

Attendees received training on tendering processes and costing strategies, presented by SSA Investments (Pty) Ltd, while representatives from the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) outlined available financial and business development services for emerging enterprises.

The workshop also highlighted the SanParks Sanlam Fund — a facility that provides zero-interest loans to qualifying SMMEs to finance purchase orders received from SanParks.

The fund is designed to assist small businesses in bridging financial gaps when bidding for and executing contracts within the Park.

Driving local economic participation

“This initiative aligns with the new SANParks vision statement – a future where people and nature thrive in sustainable mega living landscapes,” SanParks notes. "By enabling SMMEs to engage in the Park’s economic ecosystem, SanParks supports inclusive growth, local empowerment, and contributes to the national GDP."

The session also created valuable networking opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to raise challenges, seek clarity on procurement processes, and explore collaboration opportunities with SanParks.

The event’s success reflects the organisation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with neighbouring communities and foster access to meaningful, sustainable business opportunities within national parks.