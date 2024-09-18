Dementia care takes a leap forward with new photo reminiscence therapy research

The need for affordable, drug-free technology to help the growing elderly population and their caregivers advanced in August as leaders in Photo Reminiscence Therapy (pRT), including NIDE, CERTUS Institute, and Vivid-Pix, started their second research project in Colorado, Florida, and Wisconsin.

Partnering with Talem Home Care & Placement Services, this study aims to further understand and improve brain health and therapeutic activities using treasured memories.

As described by the National Institutes of Health: Reminiscence Therapy (RT) involves the discussion of past activities, events, and experiences with another person or group of people, usually with the aid of tangible prompts such as photographs, household items, and other familiar items from the past, music, and archive sound recordings.

The team is conducting statistically significant research measuring the health and human benefits of Photo Reminiscence Therapy (pRT) across the dementia spectrum, from typical cognitive decline due to aging to more severe dementia.

Utilising NIDE’s interactive prescribed procedures and Vivid-Pix Memory Stations, Talem and CERTUS caregivers and patients are employing photos, household items, and music to reminisce, connect, and share memories.

The results from this study will further the knowledge acquired through previous research conducted by the team in 2021 and published by NIDE, whose findings stated that, “…we conclude that the power of engaging with personal photos, matched with a high-quality care curriculum and living environment, may improve the quality of life for those with dementia by stimulating the brain and fostering neurogenesis as well as neuroplasticity.”