Aesthetic Medicine

The Skin Renewal difference: Why our perfect 10 means amazing things for your skin

Issued by Skin Renewal
4 Oct 2024
4 Oct 2024
What makes for a beautiful landscape? A healthy one! If you start thinking of skin as an organ that needs as much attention as your heart or lungs, you’ll understand why it’s precious property that requires nurturing over purely pampering. And this means skilled medical aesthetic expertise to treat it from the inside out. Often we try to cover or treat what’s bothering us, however a preventative approach tackles the condition of skin before real challenges plague us.
For the ultimate glow-up skin requires real expertise. Years of it. The hand that wields the device (be it neurotoxin needle or new-age tech laser), is it’s best friend. That’s why relationships matter. So, who’s on your medical aesthetics team? Knowing how your chosen doctor and medical skin therapist is able to transform your skin means real-deal treatment. And that’s the difference between nurturing skin health or just simple pampering it. The latter feels great, but the former makes a proper change so you feel and look your very best.

At Skin Renewal, our natural rejuvenation approach is always the perfect 10. And here are the reasons these ten principles honour your skin, body and, very importantly, your well-being journey too.

1. The golden thread:

All 20 Skin Renewal clinics are solely owned by Dr Maureen Allem and Victor Snyders. After 20 years of opening their doors for the first time they run the business with the same passion which created the first clinic. Digitally integrated your skin care journey can be seamless and fit into your lifestyle – with an online store that can send your products to your destination too.

2. Exceptional training and ongoing research

Skin Renewal’s medical aesthetic doctors and medically trained therapists undergo extensive in house training in the holistic Skin Renewal approach. Dr Maureen attends international conferences to stay abreast of the latest research and procures the latest cutting edge technology to ensure exceptional treatment outcomes for all patients.

3. Skin Renewal’s 4 pillar approach:

Skin Renewals entire team are trained in the 4 pillar approach. This unique and holistic approach to every patient’s skin care journey looks as a multitude of life style factors to best understand the patient’s concerns and solutions that can achieve their desired outcome.

4. Quality injectable products:

Skin Renewal use only FDA registered and globally tested products ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. For example, excellent FDA approved fillers REVANESSE are unique and exclusive to Skin Renewal. Not only offer you 20% more product in each syringe but produce the least amount of delayed side effects such as nodules (temporary lumpiness).

5. Cutting edge technology:

Our laser treatments, including CUTERA® and Vydence platform utilised a Pico Laser Applicator platform, offer the best quality and variety in South Africa as they are able to achieve results on an extensive range of skin types. Skin Renewal offers the best-known radiofrequency devices for Rf Needling, skin tightening and cellulite treatment.

6. Customised combination treatments:

All patients receive a plan comprising a combination of treatments. There is no single solution to a skin condition and years of experience have highlighted that a solution comprising various impactful treatments in conjunction with a sound home care regime yield the best results.

7. Big dermaceutical product hitters:

Skin Renewal stockist the top Cosmeceutical products from SkinCeuticals and Neostrata, as well as the most popular locally produced skin care brand Lamelle. These products contain effective ingredients and as such only a doctor can script, and stock them.

8. Doctor-led consultations:

Every patient journey begins with a doctor's consultation, ensuring the best medical advice and individualised treatment plans. Skin Renewal provides outstanding post-treatment care for all patients.

9. Always online always in touch

Skin Renewal’s online team is dedicated to ensuring that patients are able to reach an experienced member of the Skin Renewal team for any skin related questions, concerns or bookings from 7am – 10pm daily seven days a week.

10. Rewarding results

Skin Renewal rewards all patients for their loyalty for both in clinic and online transactions. Three loyalty tiers afford patients a range of exclusive rewards.

Loving your skin means looking after it’s wellbeing - this kicks your goals up a notch. At Skin Renewal, we’re proud to be a leader in offering the best full range of services. From healthy skin to a healthy body, there’s a Skin Renewal Difference available to anyone. Ready to journey with us?

Maureen Allem, Victor Snyders
Skin Renewal
Skin Renewal Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
