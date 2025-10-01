South Africa
Retail Media’s big bang: South Africa’s leap from test to transformation

Issued by Dentsu
1 Oct 2025
1 Oct 2025
Retail Media in South Africa is no longer a concept it is a movement. And at dentsu Performance Media, we are not just part of the conversation. We are leading it.
Daniel Malan
Daniel Malan

At Seamless Africa 2025, the continent’s flagship summit for digital commerce and fintech, I joined a panel of industry pioneers to unpack the future of Retail Media Networks (RMNs). Moderated by the Takealot Group, the session was a powerful reminder that South Africa’s retail landscape is on the brink of transformation, and we are proud to be shaping what comes next.

Leading with vision: dentsu’s people-centred approach

At dentsu, our mission is to lead people-centred transformations that shape society. Retail Media may still be the 'new kid on the block', but its potential to deliver sustainable value is undeniable. We guide brands through complexity with agility, innovation, and a shared strategic north star because transformation without purpose is just noise.

Think global, act local

South Africa’s Retail Media ecosystem is accelerating but it is not a copy-paste of global markets. While RMNs are well-established abroad, we are still in the early innings locally. That is not a limitation it is a launchpad. At dentsu, we have adopted a 'test and learn' philosophy, helping client’s experiment, iterate, and evolve. Retail Media is part of your media strategy not a siloed initiative.

Beyond ROAS: Metrics that matter

Success in Retail Media is not one-size-fits-all. ROAS and ad revenue are important, but they are just part of the story. Metrics must reflect brand maturity. For new product development, reach and impressions may be the goal. For established brands, it is about defending non-brand keywords and sustaining performance. Platforms like Takealot allow brands to activate both display and search, driving awareness and conversion in tandem.

Bridging the gaps: Unlocking investment

Despite its momentum, Retail Media in South Africa faces a critical challenge: budget allocation. Too often, it is mislabelled as a lower-funnel or trade-only tactic. That mindset must evolve. When trade, marketing, and e-commerce teams align, brands can activate more effectively and drive meaningful outcomes.

To unlock greater investment, three ingredients are essential:

  • Unified measurement
  • Scalable first-party data
  • Retailer-agency collaboration

Brands need visibility across activations and promotional periods. They need to connect media spend with sales impact. That means building trust through transparent ROI metrics, enriching targeting with clean data, and streamlining execution across platforms.

Why dentsu Performance Media?

We work across all major retail platforms and technologies without being tied to any single one. That means we build strategies based on what is best for your brand, not what is convenient for us. Whether you are activating on Takealot, Checkers Sixty60, Pick n Pay or Amazon, or exploring new RMNs, we help you navigate the full landscape with confidence.

We are flexible, independent, and focused on outcomes not platforms. Our goal is simple: to deliver business results that matter, wherever your customers are.

You are welcome to connect with me to explore how Retail Media can drive real impact for your brand.

Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
