    Jacobs unveils trendsetting Dubai Chocolate Cappuccino nationwide

    Jacobs has revealed its latest flavour innovation: Jacobs Dubai Chocolate Style Cappuccino sachets, a new flavour innovation that captures one of the fastest-growing trends in indulgence: exotic, Arabian-inspired tastes.
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Blending smooth milk chocolate and creamy cappuccino with delicate notes of nutty pistachio, saffron, and cardamom, the new drink delivers a premium coffee experience for those who want more than just a caffeine fix.

    Each box contains eight convenient single serve stick packs. Jacobs invites consumers to enjoy a globally inspired indulgence anytime, anywhere. It can be enjoyed hot for a cosy treat, served over ice for a refreshing twist, or even used as the base for a decadent dessert-style coffee creation.

    “Coffee culture is evolving. Consumers are looking for indulgent, sensory-led products that feel special and shareable,” said Hayley van Niekerk, marketing lead at JDE.

    “Jacobs Dubai Chocolate was created in response to this shift, a flavour that speaks to younger audiences and the global move towards premiumisation. It’s also a testament to how Jacobs Coffee continues to lead the market by tapping into global trends that consumers are excited to taste and talk about.”

    Dubai-inspired flavours such as saffron, cardamom, and pistachio are shaping desserts, beverages, and gifting trends worldwide. By bringing this trend into the coffee category in South Africa for the first time, Jacobs lets consumers enjoy a globally inspired indulgence anytime, anywhere.

    Jacobs Dubai Chocolate Cappuccino is now available at leading retailers nationwide.

