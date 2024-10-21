Jacobs debits its new Origins’ Beans range in SA

Jacobs Coffee has introduced the new Origins’ Beans range, a premium, globally inspired coffee experience designed to bring the world’s best flavours into South African homes.

Image supplied

“The Origins range represents more than just great coffee – it’s about storytelling through flavour. Each cup takes you on a journey across continents, inviting you to explore and savour the world from home,” says Hayley van Niekerk, marketing manager at Jacobs.

Now available in most retail stores, the Jacobs Origins Beans collection invites consumers to “Taste the world in every bean.”

The two launch variants include:

Laos & India: A full-bodied blend that brings together the spicy intensity of Indian beans with the aromatic freshness of Laos. With strong cocoa notes and a rich crema, it’s ideal for brewing crema, cappuccino, or latte macchiato using an automatic machine, portafilter, or French press. Intensity: 9/10