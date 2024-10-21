Retail FMCG
    Jacobs debits its new Origins’ Beans range in SA

    Jacobs Coffee has introduced the new Origins’ Beans range, a premium, globally inspired coffee experience designed to bring the world’s best flavours into South African homes.
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “The Origins range represents more than just great coffee – it’s about storytelling through flavour. Each cup takes you on a journey across continents, inviting you to explore and savour the world from home,” says Hayley van Niekerk, marketing manager at Jacobs.

    Now available in most retail stores, the Jacobs Origins Beans collection invites consumers to “Taste the world in every bean.”

    The two launch variants include:

  • Laos & India: A full-bodied blend that brings together the spicy intensity of Indian beans with the aromatic freshness of Laos. With strong cocoa notes and a rich crema, it’s ideal for brewing crema, cappuccino, or latte macchiato using an automatic machine, portafilter, or French press. Intensity: 9/10

  • Brazil & Colombia: A smooth, balanced blend that combines the mild nutty notes of Brazilian beans with the vibrant citrus, caramel, and cocoa tones of Colombian coffee. Hints of mango, tangerine, and raisin add a subtle fruitiness. Perfect for any brewing method. Intensity: 6/10

    Each blend is made from masterfully roasted beans sourced from world-renowned coffee-growing regions, offering a café-style sensory experience at home.

