Phumelele Buthelezi joins Delta Victor Bravo as project manager

Delta Victor Bravo is pleased to announce the appointment of Phumelele Buthelezi as project manager. Phumelele brings over a decade of experience in project management, account management, and transcreation, with a proven track record in delivering high-quality project outcomes and building strong client relationships.

Phumelele’s career has seen her working with some of the world’s leading brands, including Apple Music, PayPal, and Amazon, during her time at Hogarth Worldwide and OLIVER+. Her extensive international experience across the United States, Singapore, and Northern Europe has honed her ability to manage complex projects across diverse regional dynamics.

Dhatchani Naidoo, MD of Delta Victor Bravo, says: “We are excited to welcome Phumelele to the team. Her dedication to excellence in project delivery aligns perfectly with our values and we look forward to the fresh perspective and leadership she will bring to our projects.”

Phumelele is committed to building collaborative client relationships through meticulous project management. She will play a key role in supporting Delta Victor Bravo’s focus on delivering impactful project outcomes for clients.



