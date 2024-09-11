Marketing & Media Marketing
    The changing expectations of marketing

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    8 Oct 2024
    Join us this Thursday, 10 October 2024, for the third edition of the Daily Maverick Masterclass in Marketing series, hosted by brand and strategy expert David Blyth, Africa Partner - eatbigfish.
    This session features Sharon Keith, the outgoing marketing director at Heineken Beverages and Abey Mokgwatsane from Investec, who will share their insights on how marketing is evolving in today’s complex business landscape.

    In a data-driven world, building strong brands remains essential - but how do we also embrace rapid innovation, new technologies, and rising consumer expectations?

    Be part of this engaging conversation, happening live, online and free on Thursday, 10 October 2024 at 12pm.

    Register now to join the conversation via https://events.dailymaverick.co.za/

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
