Assegai Awards 2024 finalists announced

The Assegai Awards are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2024 edition of the prestigious integrated marketing awards. These accolades recognise outstanding achievements in integrated marketing and communication, celebrating creativity, innovation, and results-driven campaigns across various categories.

This year's finalists have demonstrated exceptional skill, strategic vision, and groundbreaking creativity in an increasingly competitive industry. From digital and social impact initiatives, the 2024 Assegai Awards finalists represent the pinnacle of excellence in the integrated and direct marketing industry.

"We are extremely proud to recognise the efforts of all our finalists," said Ethan September, executive manager of the Assegai Awards. "Their work is a testament to the creativity and dedication present in the industry today, driving impactful results and setting new benchmarks for marketing success."

The winners will be revealed at the gala event on Thursday, 14 November 2024 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, where top agencies, brands, and professionals will gather to celebrate the year’s best campaigns. As we prepare for this celebration, we congratulate all finalists and wish them the best of luck in their respective categories.

For a full list of finalists, please visit https://www.assegaiawards.co.za/Awards.

Congratulations to all finalists, and we wish you the very best as you compete for top honours at the Assegai Awards 2024!



