Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

LoeriesBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickDMASARed & YellowProvantagePublicis Groupe AfricaLoeriesDentsuJuta and CompanyJoe PublicMedia24Business Partners LimitedPrimedia BroadcastingBoundlessBusiness and Arts South AfricaHoorah DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Assegai Awards 2024 finalists announced

    Issued by DMASA
    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    The Assegai Awards are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2024 edition of the prestigious integrated marketing awards. These accolades recognise outstanding achievements in integrated marketing and communication, celebrating creativity, innovation, and results-driven campaigns across various categories.
    Assegai Awards 2024 finalists announced

    This year's finalists have demonstrated exceptional skill, strategic vision, and groundbreaking creativity in an increasingly competitive industry. From digital and social impact initiatives, the 2024 Assegai Awards finalists represent the pinnacle of excellence in the integrated and direct marketing industry.

    "We are extremely proud to recognise the efforts of all our finalists," said Ethan September, executive manager of the Assegai Awards. "Their work is a testament to the creativity and dedication present in the industry today, driving impactful results and setting new benchmarks for marketing success."

    The winners will be revealed at the gala event on Thursday, 14 November 2024 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, where top agencies, brands, and professionals will gather to celebrate the year’s best campaigns. As we prepare for this celebration, we congratulate all finalists and wish them the best of luck in their respective categories.

    For a full list of finalists, please visit https://www.assegaiawards.co.za/Awards.

    Congratulations to all finalists, and we wish you the very best as you compete for top honours at the Assegai Awards 2024!

    Read more: Assegai Awards, DMASA, marketing awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz