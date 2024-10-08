The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business celebrates 30 years of shaping SA’s future innovators

October marks the start of the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business’s anniversary celebrations, with a spotlight on three decades of teaching the next generation of creators, innovators and changemakers, alongside South Africa’s democratic journey. The birthday month also marks the introduction of a bold new take on the school's brand identity.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate this incredible milestone,” remarks Verusha Maharaj, managing director of the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business. “Our 30-year journey has been one of transformation, creativity, and dedication to shaping the next generation of talent. As we look to the next 30 years, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and preparing our students for a rapidly evolving creative landscape in and beyond South Africa.”

Commenting on the evolution of their brand, Maharaj adds, “Our new identity visually represents our unique combination of Creative Magic & Commercial Logic – which is at the very heart of everything we do. It’s a reflection of teaching the left brain and the right, business sense with creativity, combining humanity with tech, empathy with strategy, and big ideas with the details. We’re thrilled to encapsulate this ethos in our revamped logo, brand new ampersand, fresh colours, and more.”

Over the next two months, the institution will commemorate their 30-year milestone by showcasing 30 of its star alumni, including award-winning executive creative directors, founders of disruptive startups, Silicon Valley level entrepreneurs, renowned musicians, and TV personalities representing each decade of the institution’s history.

For Red & Yellow’s 30th birthday kick-off event, leading alumni will take the stage at the annual Loeries Creative Week. Red & Yellow will host a free Creative Future Masterclass on 9 October 2024 for soon-to-be matriculants, aspiring creatives, and current students. Hosted at Cape Town’s Homecoming Centre in the city bowl, event attendees will hear from alumni like Jason Harrison, co-founder at M&C Saatchi Group and Tennessee Barber, art director at Accenture Song (formerly King James), as well as Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu. They’ll present a post-lunch panel discussion with industry legend Suhana Gordhan on their expertise, experiences, and tips on how to succeed in the creative field once you've left school. Red & Yellow will also present a Career Workshop to start the afternoon and wrap the afternoon with an interactive networking skills session.



