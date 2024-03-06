Leap by Provantage: Transforming sustainability across Africa

Provantage, a leader in out-of-home media, marketing services, and business solutions, proudly announces the launch of Leap by Provantage – a bold, company-wide initiative dedicated to transforming sustainability across Africa’s business landscape. By focusing on the recognised pillars of sustainable development and responsible investment within the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework, Leap by Provantage establishes a new standard for responsible and impactful business practices in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The initiative is however not focused solely on sustainability and development; it's about leading the charge. In the ensuing six months, Provantage will be rolling out key projects that demonstrate the company’s commitment to responsible practices, driving meaningful change across the media and marketing industry.

“Leap by Provantage is our commitment to driving real, measurable change. We have implemented a holistic strategy that encompasses our entire portfolio of businesses. At Provantage, we understand that true sustainability in terms of business practices requires an integrated approach, impacting every aspect of our operations and corporate activities,” said Jacques du Preez, CEO at Provantage.

Core principles of Leap by Provantage

Environment : Provantage is committed to minimising the ecological footprint of advertising through sustainable practices, supported by ongoing projects that drive environmental impact reduction across all business units and partnerships.

Social : Leap by Provantage champions diversity, social equity, and inclusion (DEI) through continuous community development programmes, internal activities and campaigns that create lasting positive change.

Governance : A strong emphasis is placed on transparency, high standards of business ethics, and robust risk management, ensuring accountability and trust through strong governance and enhanced reporting initiatives.



A vision for a sustainable future

Provantage is dedicated to accountability and transparency in accordance with the United Nations framework on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and therefore have registered on the SDG Actions Platform, a global registry, which reflects a formal pledge to take concrete actions, with specific, actionable initiatives backed by clear timelines, resources and ongoing evaluation.

By 2026, Leap by Provantage aims to allocate 2.5% of total annual revenue generated by the company through advertising space to sustainability-focused initiatives, partnering with at least 10 leading projects that deliver measurable advancements in environmental, social and economic sustainability.

“We are reshaping the future of sustainable business practices in the media and marketing services industry,” added Du Preez. “We have launched Leap, which is about creating a movement, building visibility for sustainable initiatives and inspiring collective action that delivers real-world impact.”

Call to action and invitation to collaborate

Leap by Provantage calls on brands, nonprofits and innovators to participate in the journey towards ensuring that Africa joins the global drive to guarantee sustainable business practices. This collaboration aims to set a new standard for responsible business practices and sustainability advocacy.



