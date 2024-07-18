Publicis Groupe Africa empowered by female leadership

Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to announce the appointments of Lynn Madeley as chief operations officer (COO) and Katherine Jones as senior vice president, production practice, both effective 1 October 2024. Reporting to CEO Koo Govender and forming part of the executive committee (EXCO), these appointments further strengthen the powerful female leadership team at Publicis Groupe Africa. This reflects the progress and influence of women thriving in the advertising industry, showcasing Publicis Groupe Africa's commitment to fostering a leadership environment where women excel and drive impactful change at the highest levels.

Lynn Madeley joins Publicis Groupe Africa in the role of chief operating officer. With an illustrious career spanning global markets, Lynn brings extensive operational expertise from agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi (London and Hong Kong), Ogilvy Africa, and most recently, as CEO for Havas Africa. Known for her ability to accelerate growth and foster high-performing teams, Lynn is tasked with driving operational excellence and aligning the group’s growth ambitions across Africa’s dynamic and evolving market.

"Lynn's vast experience and leadership track record will be instrumental as we work to enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen our market presence," said Koo Govender. "We are excited to welcome her to our team and confident that she will be a driving force in our continued success."

In parallel, Katherine Jones joins Publicis Groupe Africa as SVP of Production. Katherine previously led production efforts across South Africa, Africa, and EMEA for Accenture Song Production and Song Studios, and was a long-serving executive director and board member at King James.

Katherine’s extensive production expertise and strong leadership skills will play a pivotal role in enhancing Publicis Groupe Africa’s South African production hub, which is a central component of Publicis Production’s global strategy, alongside key hubs in Colombia, Brazil, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Southeast Asia (SEA), and the USA."

Katherine’s appointment is a significant step toward reinforcing the agency's production capabilities and cementing its role as a key global production hub.

"Katherine’s expertise and experience are invaluable additions to our team," added Govender. "Her leadership will help propel our production hub to new heights and reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class production solutions."

As the agency continues to expand its capabilities and talent base, these appointments reflect Publicis Groupe Africa's commitment to leadership, innovation, and growth across the continent.

For more information about Publicis Groupe Africa’s award-winning campaigns and services, please visit Publicis Groupe Africa.



