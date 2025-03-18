15th Telkom Radio Awards entries open

The 2025 Telkom Radio Awards have opened for entries and will close on 14 August, with no fee to participate, and stations can edit their entries right up until the entry deadline.

The Telkom Radio Awards are open for entries (Image supplied)

BDO South Africa continues to serve as the official auditors for the Awards.

In its 15th year, the Telkom Radio Awards continues to shine a spotlight on exceptional talent and innovation within South Africa’s radio industry.

Recognised as the benchmark for excellence, the Radio Awards encourage stations and industry professionals to showcase their best work from the past year.

A impactful medium in SA

Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer of Telkom, expressed enthusiasm about continuing the partnership.

“At Telkom, we believe in the power of connection, not just through technology, but through storytelling, culture, and shared experiences.

"Radio remains one of the most impactful mediums in South Africa, bridging communities and giving voice to our nation’s rich diversity.

"Through the Telkom Radio Awards, we’re proud to celebrate the creativity, resilience, and relevance of radio professionals who continue to inform, entertain, and inspire.

"As a brand rooted in possibility, we honour those who use their platforms to shape conversations and move our country forward.”

Categories

The 2025 awards feature a broad array of categories to reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the industry.

Programme categories - Breakfast Show, Drive Time, Music Show, News and Actuality, Drama, Sports, and Community Projects



Presenter categories - Morning, Afternoon, Night, Sports, and Field Reporters



Technical and creative categories - Station Imaging, Content Production, Radio Innovation, and Multi-Channel Promotion



Digital media categories - Best Internet Radio Show and Best Podcast



Special categories - Station Manager’s Choice (nominations by station management), Hall of Fame, and Bright Star Awards.

The fan-favourite My Station competition, which allows audiences to vote for their top station, is scheduled for later in the year. Details will be shared when available.

Judging process

Judging panels are assembled based on their industry expertise and linguistic diversity, ensuring fair and representative evaluation of all entries.

Judges volunteer their time. This year a head judge will be appointed. Further details will be announced.

Radio stations are encouraged to prepare their submissions early; full details and entry guidelines are available on the official website

For sponsorship enquiries or further information, contact Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa.