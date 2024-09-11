Aspiring culinary stars battle it out in RCL Foods Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge

RCL Foods has announced the semi-finalists for the RCL Food Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge. The aspiring culinary stars will showcase their skills, creativity, and passion of the next generation of culinary talent from across South Africa.

This year’s competition is fiercer than ever, with teams of two young chefs competing in three regional clusters, representing the top culinary schools in the country.

The semi-finals will take place at Maker’s Landing in Cape Town, Capsicum Culinary Studio in Pretoria and Capsicum Culinary Studio in Durban, providing the perfect stage for these talented chefs to showcase their abilities.

As part of RCL Foods’ focus on “growing what matters”, every entrant was invited to attend an exclusive online master class hosted by the Chocolate Academy in preparation for the semi-final competition.

Here are the semi-finalists:

Cluster 1: Free State / Kwazulu-Natal

Aphiwe Siphokazi Zuma & Sivesetfu Siphiwokwakhe Bhembe (1000 Hills Chef School)



Janico Beukes & Tenzin Bloem (1000 Hills Chef School)



Michael Heaton & Nathan Ferdinand Launspach (1000 Hills Chef School)



Aaminah Wahab & Uriah Seal Van Vught (Capsicum Culinary Studio)



Lakishia Dayalram & Abdul-Karim Weimers (1000 Hills Chef School)



Joel Gayapersad & Liam Nair (1000 Hills Chef School)



Sinqobile Mtshali & Thembisile Gugu Mthembu (1000 Hills Chef School)



Teboho Mpholo & Andile Gwala (International Hotel School)



Luke Lotter & Talya Ramnath (Capsicum Culinary Studio)



Genevieve Lee Germiquet & Joshua James Crickmore (1000 Hills Chef School)

Cluster 2: North West/ Gauteng/ Mpumalanga/ Limpopo

Thabile Legodi & Nathenea Davids (Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School)



Tisetso Mogapi & Kamohelo Moyaba (International Hotel School)



Dante Chetty & Kayla - Lee Pienaar (CTIA)



Charlo Jansen van Rensburg & Gizanne Lamprecht (CTIA)



Prischa Chiringa & Hannah Carmichael (Steyn Culinary School)



Nicholas Johnstone & Sahil Patel (Steyn Culinary School)



Danika Janse van Rensburg & Valentia Amukelani Marima (CTIA)



Amogelang Kate Malinda & Ntamu Baloyi (Capsicum Culinary Studio Pretoria)



Brinton Norman & Lebogang Mamabolo (Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School)



Nontsikelelo Pinky Tshabalala & Zanele Bongiwe Mkhizwe (Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School)

Cluster 3: Northern Cape/ Eastern Cape/ Western Cape

Aimee Dunn & Gina Kamps (Silwood)



Michael Botha & Liyah Jassat (Silwood)



Zoe Du Toit & Stephan Genis (Chefs Training and Innovation Academy - CTIA)



Dzitka Links & Timo Werksman (CTIA)



Hunter Leonard & Joshua Mason Blanckensee (Silwood)



Annabelle van der Westhuizen & Luke Van Dyk (Silwood)



Vashiv Naiker & Dominic Burger (Silwood)



Kirsten De Beer & Jamie Van Staden (CTIA)



James Paltoglou & Sophia Emmanuelle Kettleborough (Silwood)



Ane Arp & Kelly Nokutenda Mandaza (CTIA)



As these talented chefs prepare to battle it out in the semi-finals, the excitement continues to build. The semi-final rounds, which are adjudicated by accredited panels of chefs from the SA Chefs Association in each region, will determine which teams advance to the grand finale.

Chef Gregory Henderson, chairman of the Competitions Portfolio of the SA Chefs, shared his thoughts on this year’s competition: "The RCL Foods Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge is an incredible platform for young chefs and bakers to showcase their skills on a national stage. This competition not only rewards excellence but also encourages the kind of creativity and innovation that will drive our industry forward. We’re thrilled to see such high levels of talent emerging from culinary schools across the country, and we look forward to witnessing the outstanding dishes these young chefs will create in the semi-finals."

RCL Foods is committed to fostering the growth of young culinary talent, demonstrating their dedication to the future of the South African culinary industry. The competition embodies RCL Foods' commitment to "growing what matters" by investing in the next generation of culinary leaders.