RCL Foods Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge finalists announced

A total of 60 chefs competed simultaneously in three cities across the country, with 10 teams competing in both Johannesburg and Durban, and 10 teams in Cape Town. Each team brought passion, precision, and creativity to the kitchen, with their sights set on the ultimate culinary accolade – the title of RCL Foods Young Chef & Baker Champions.

The semi-finals, held at Capsicum Culinary Academy in Durban, Capsicum Culinary Academy in Pretoria, and Makers Landing in Cape Town, were adjudicated by some of South Africa's top culinary professionals from the SA Chefs Association.

Each city hosted a distinguished panel of judges who evaluated the chefs on taste, presentation, technique, and hygiene.

Here are the finalists:

Finalists from Durban (KwaZulu-Natal Cluster)

Aphiwe Siphokazi Zuma & Sivesetfu Siphiwokwakhe Bhembe (1000 Hills Chef School)



Joel Gayapersad & Liam Nair (1000 Hills Chef School)



Sinqobile Mtshali & Thembisile Gugu Mthembu (1000 Hills Chef School)

Judging the KZN Cluster were accredited SA Chefs judges Warren Frantz, Hugashen Moodley, Fatima Stanley, Danielle Venter and Afzal Mohammed.

Finalists from Johannesburg (Gauteng Cluster)

Thabile Legodi & Nathenea Davids (Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School)



Nontsikelelo Pinky Tshabalala & Zanele Bongiwe Mkhizwe (Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School)



Tisetso Mogapi & Kamohelo Moyaba (International Hotel School)

In Gauteng, the esteemed judges were Elsu Gericke, Citrum Khumalo, Dave Collier, Oliver Reddy and Sizwe Cebekhulu.

Finalists from Cape Town (Western Cape Cluster)

Aimee Dunn & Gina Kamps (Silwood)



Michael Botha & Liyah Jassat (Silwood)



Annabelle van der Westhuizen & Luke Van Dyk (Silwood)

Cape Town judges provided by SA Chefs included Jodi Gillespie, Jocelyn Meyers Adams, Allister Esau, Carl van Rooyen and Nadia Kannenmeyer.

Over the course of the competition, these young chefs and bakers have not only demonstrated their skill but also the resilience and discipline required to excel in the fast-paced culinary world. They are now one step closer to competing in the grand finale on 3 October 2024, where they will vie for a share of R70,000 in cash prizes.

Reflecting on the value of the competition, Chef Gregory Henderson, competitions director of SA Chefs and convenor of the RCL Foods Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge, said: "Every single young chef and baker who participated in the semi-finals has grown tremendously through this experience. Not only have they honed their skills, but they've also benefitted from invaluable feedback from our esteemed judges. This competition is about more than just winning – it’s about growth, and that’s why every participant attended an exclusive masterclass hosted by the Chocolate Academy in preparation for today’s challenge. We are nurturing the future of the culinary industry, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see these young talents embrace the learning process."