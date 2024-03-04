RCL Foods Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge 2024 winners announced

The winners of the 2024 RCL Foods Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge have been announced.

L to R: Justine King, Chef James Khoza, Joel Gayapersad and Liam Nair (1000 Hills Chef School) and Chef Brad Kavanagh. Image supplied

Competing in the finals held at The Capsicum Culinary Studio Durban Campus, the teams showcased their culinary skills through a mystery basket main course and a pre-submitted dessert, which tested their creativity, precision, and ability to work under pressure.

The competition featured a mystery basket format where each team was tasked with preparing a trio of bowl-style dishes using three compulsory proteins: plant-based, beef fillet, and chicken thighs.

The teams had to create three unique bowls using different proteins and flavour bases, with a strict time frame of just 90 minutes.

For the dessert, competitors submitted a recipe in advance, which they had to replicate under challenging kitchen conditions, including high humidity, making execution and flavour paramount.

This year's competition also focused on global culinary trends, pushing competitors to showcase versatility and innovative techniques.

The judges, led by Chef James Khoza, president of the South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs), were particularly impressed with the high standard displayed by all the participants.

And the winners are:

First place & GeoChem hygiene prize: Joel Gayapersad & Liam Nair (1000 Hills Chef School)



Second place & Fry’s best plant-based dish: Aimee Dunn & Gina Kamps (Silwood School of Cookery)



Third place: Michael Botha & Liyah Jassat (Silwood School of Cookery)



Callebaut Best Dessert: Sinqobile Mtshali & Thembisile Gugu Mthembu (1000 Hills Chef School)

The winning team of Joel Gayapersad and Liam Nair from 1000 Hills Chef School not only took home the coveted title but also walked away with R30,000, plus an additional R5,000 for their school. They were also recognised for their exceptional hygiene practices, winning the GeoChem hygiene award.

Aimee Dunn and Gina Kamps from Silwood School of Cookery received R20,000 for placing second, and they were honoured with the Fry’s best plant-based dish award for their innovative plant-based creation.

In third place, Michael Botha and Liyah Jassat, also from Silwood School of Cookery, were awarded R15,000 for their outstanding effort.

The Callebaut best dessert award, along with an all-inclusive Chocolate 2.0 course at the Chocolate Academy valued at R11,700, was presented to Sinqobile Mtshali and Thembisile Gugu Mthembu from 1000 Hills Chef School for their exquisite chocolate dessert.

Reflecting on the event, Chef James Khoza, president of SA Chefs and one of the final judges, comments, “This year's competition truly raised the bar. The challenge of creating three distinct bowl dishes, each using different proteins, within such a short timeframe is no easy feat. Yet, every competitor stepped up, demonstrating remarkable skill and creativity. Execution is key, and these young chefs proved their ability to deliver under intense pressure.”

Chef Bradley Kavanaugh, RCL Foods Head Chef, says, “The standard this year was incredibly high, with all teams embracing the challenges we put before them. The combination of plant-based, beef, and chicken proteins pushed the teams to think outside the box and deliver three completely unique dishes. What stood out was their ability to adapt to the unexpected, particularly with the mystery basket, and still present exceptional dishes.”

The RCL FOODS Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge is not just about winning, but about nurturing young culinary talent. Throughout the competition, participants benefitted from exclusive webinars hosted by RCL Foods and Callebaut Chocolate, designed to prepare them for the semi-finals and final rounds. These initiatives are all part of the competition's ethos: Growing What Matters.