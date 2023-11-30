Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

LoeriesBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestSAICAHuman8Edge GrowthAICPA & CIMAPaycorp GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Yoco's new payments system set to boost small business

    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    At Yoco Next, Yoco introduced three innovative additions to its product ecosystem: the Yoco App, Yoco Counter, and Table by Yoco. These tools offer comprehensive solutions for businesses of all sizes, focusing on streamlining operations and improving customer engagement, all at a great price.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    This year’s theme, “Thoughtfully Connected,” highlights Yoco’s commitment to providing more than just payment processing, developing an ecosystem that supports every aspect of business management to improve the lives of its customers.

    The new Yoco App: Your back office, wherever you go

    Released in August 2024, the reimagined Yoco App allows business owners to manage their operations on the go. It offers features like refunds, sales, staff management, cash advances, and reports, all from one platform. The app has evolved from a card-machine companion to a powerful business-management tool, empowering entrepreneurs with deeper insights and control.

    Yoco Counter: A seamless way to sell

    Yoco Counter is an all-in-one POS system for small businesses that combines a sleek widescreen tablet and software. It offers easy setup out-of-the-box, and integrates with other Yoco devices for seamless ordering, product management, and customer-facing payments.

    Table by Yoco: Revolutionise your restaurant

    The Table restaurant operating system is designed to streamline operations with real-time insights, inventory management, and automated tasks. It includes features such as tableside ordering, kitchen management, and cloud-integrated payments to improve efficiency, reduce customer wait times, and enhance service.

    With end-to-end installation and on-site support, Table also comes with end-to-end installation and on-site support to ensure merchants have assistance.

    A new era for South African entrepreneurs Yoco chief executive officer, Katlego Maphai highlighted the significance of these product launches, stating: “This ecosystem empowers businesses by simplifying operations while improving customer engagement. With enterprise-level solutions now accessible to businesses of all sizes, Yoco continues to innovate and support entrepreneurs in South Africa.”

    With over 200,000 businesses using Yoco, this strategic product expansion marks a transformative milestone for its customers, solidifying the commitment to enable them to thrive.

    Read more: entrepreneurs, small business owners, Yoco
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz