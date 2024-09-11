Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
Jockey partners with Siphilisiwe Foundation collaborate in skills transfer initiative
“Over the past month, participants underwent intensive hands-on training at Jockey’s facilities covering key aspects of garment manufacturing, including garment construction, panel joining and quality auditing. This programme was about creating a ripple effect. By equipping these organisations with industry-specific skills, we’re enabling them to return to their organisations and pass on what they’ve learned. This, in turn, helps build stronger, and more self-sufficient communities,” explains Jockey SA’s general manager, Bruce McMurray, about the broader impact of the initiative.
McMurray went onto say how the benefits of this skills transfer extend beyond the individual participants. “As they return to their NPOs, they will share their newfound expertise, which will help uplift and empower others within their organisations,” he adds.
Thandi Mabhida, founder of the Siphilisiwe Foundation, praised the collaboration saying: “The impact of this partnership with Jockey has been profound. The skills our participants are acquiring will not only benefit them personally but will also enhance the capacity of their organisations to serve the community more effectively. We are grateful for Jockey’s commitment to this cause and the partnership with our organisation and beneficiaries.”
- Jockey partners with Siphilisiwe Foundation collaborate in skills transfer initiative11 Sep 12:06
- Investing in upskilling: A key to business success and inclusivity02 Sep 15:46
- Jockey South Africa Champions Employee Wellness with Record Participation in SPAR Women's Challenge30 Jul 12:30
- Jockey Partners with Robin Hood Foundation to Empower Local Seniors through Mahala Market17 Jul 14:03
- The Evolution of E-Commerce with Jockey South Africa16 Apr 14:12