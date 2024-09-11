Jockey partners with Siphilisiwe Foundation collaborate in skills transfer initiative

Jockey South Africa partnered with the Siphilisiwe Foundation from 6 to 29 August 2024, to launch a transformative skills transfer programme dedicated to improving local community development. This successful initiative culminated in a ceremony held on 29 August 2024, that saw programme participants receive certificates in recognition of their achievements. The skills transfer programme was developed to provide participants with essential skills to improve their contributions to the communities and organisations they represent. The programme brought together 12 individuals from various non-profit organisations (NPOs) supported by the Siphilisiwe Foundation.

“Over the past month, participants underwent intensive hands-on training at Jockey’s facilities covering key aspects of garment manufacturing, including garment construction, panel joining and quality auditing. This programme was about creating a ripple effect. By equipping these organisations with industry-specific skills, we’re enabling them to return to their organisations and pass on what they’ve learned. This, in turn, helps build stronger, and more self-sufficient communities,” explains Jockey SA’s general manager, Bruce McMurray, about the broader impact of the initiative.

McMurray went onto say how the benefits of this skills transfer extend beyond the individual participants. “As they return to their NPOs, they will share their newfound expertise, which will help uplift and empower others within their organisations,” he adds.

Thandi Mabhida, founder of the Siphilisiwe Foundation, praised the collaboration saying: “The impact of this partnership with Jockey has been profound. The skills our participants are acquiring will not only benefit them personally but will also enhance the capacity of their organisations to serve the community more effectively. We are grateful for Jockey’s commitment to this cause and the partnership with our organisation and beneficiaries.”



