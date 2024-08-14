CEMAfrica2024: A triumph in CX innovation

The CEM Africa 2024 conference, held from 30 July to 1 August 2024 at the Century City Convention Centre, has been hailed as a resounding success, bringing together over 600 customer experience (CX) professionals from 250 companies to explore the latest advancements in CX and innovation.

The conference kicked off with keynote addresses from industry leaders, including Vusi Thembekwayo, Tim Mitchell, Ian Fuhr and Simon Broadbent, who captivated the audience with their insights into the future of customer experience.

Their thought-provoking presentations set the tone for the three-day event, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

Here are some highlight from the CEM Africa 2024 conference sponsors...

Nice (Lead Sponsor)

Nice led the charge with a compelling keynote on "CX-Aware AI: A New Perspective," exploring the transformative potential of AI in customer experience.

Their workshops, including "Cloudify Africa: Elevate Your Contact Centre with Cloud-Powered WEM" and "The Rise of the Machines or the Dawn of Human-AI Collaboration?" were among the most attended, sparking lively discussions about the future of AI in CX.

Notable speakers such as Simon Broadbent, Graeme Gabriel, Colin Field, and Matty Brozin were instrumental in making Nice’s participation a highlight of the event.

Zoom

Zoom delivered a standout keynote titled "Cutting Through The Noise: The Benefits of AI in CX Through the Lens of Customers, Agents, and the Business."

Laura Ball, a leading voice in AI and customer experience, led this session, providing the audience with deep insights into the strategic role of AI in enhancing CX across various touchpoints.

Zoom’s workshops further enriched the conference, with sessions like "Zoom’s Guide to Practically Using AI as the Key to Deliver an Outcome-Based Solution" and "Customer Journey Mapping: A Practical Guide to Building a Solution," offering actionable strategies for integrating AI effectively in CX practices.

Laura Ball’s expertise and engaging presentations drew significant attention, making Zoom's contributions a highlight of the event.

Cisco

Cisco’s keynote, "Transforming Customer Experiences (CX) with an AI-Powered, Self-Learning Contact Centre," was a game-changer, showcasing the power of AI in modernising contact centres.

Workshops on "AI and Machine Learning in Personalisation" and "Balancing Automation and Human Touch in CX" offered attendees advanced techniques for enhancing personalised customer experiences. Speakers Ahmad Zureiki, Angus Peacey, and Owain Dobson provided valuable insights that resonated deeply with the audience.

Decisioneering & Medallia

Their keynote, "AI-Powered Acceleration: Transforming Decision-Making in CX," was a standout session, demonstrating how AI can drive informed and effective decision-making in customer experience.

Presentations by Ben Morris and Dirko Hay highlighted the critical role of AI in modern CX strategies.

Genesys

Genesys captivated the audience with their keynote, "Future of CX in Africa: AI’s Impact on the Customer and Employee Experience."

Workshops focused on AI’s role in both customer and employee experiences, with Francois Van Os and Tevin Tawamba leading discussions that sparked important conversations about the future of CX in Africa.

Rogerwilco

Rogerwilco’s workshop, "Unveiling the Future of Customer Experience: Insights from the 2024 South African CX Report," provided a deep dive into the latest CX trends and data. The report is a collaborative production between digital agency Rogerwilco, market research company ovatoyou and Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting.

Speakers Charlie Stewart, Amanda Reekie, and Julia Ahlfeldt shared valuable insights that enriched the event experience for all attendees.

Celebrating excellence in CX

The event also featured the CX Awards Africa 2024, where the brightest minds in customer experience were recognised for their outstanding contributions. The awards ceremony was a highlight of the conference, celebrating innovation and excellence in the CX industry.

Looking ahead

Terry Southam, event director, commented on the success of the event: “The feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive. Participants particularly appreciated the diverse perspectives and actionable insights shared during the summit. The enthusiastic engagement on social media platforms, under the hashtag #CEMAfrica2024, further highlighted the event's success and the meaningful connections made.”

As the CEM Africa 2024 conference concludes, anticipation for next year’s event is already building. Mark your calendars for CEM Africa 2025, scheduled from 12 to 14 August.

For more information, visit: https://wearevuka.com/retail/cem-africa/