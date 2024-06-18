Customer Experience Africa Awards return for 2nd Edition

In today's rapidly evolving market, customer experience (CX) has become the cornerstone of business success.

Brands across the globe are prioritising customer satisfaction, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and fostering innovation to meet and exceed customer expectations.

The latest trends in CX emphasise the integration of advanced technologies like AI, omnichannel support, and personalised services to create seamless and engaging customer journeys.

Companies are recognising the importance of CX as a key differentiator in a competitive market, driving a surge in investments aimed at transforming customer interactions.

The return of the Customer Experience Africa Awards

The Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) have swiftly become the continent’s most esteemed platform, recognising the trailblazers and visionaries who are redefining the standards of customer service and engagement.

This year, the awards ceremony will bring together industry leaders, top executives, and customer experience professionals from diverse sectors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and the chance to learn from the best in the business.

Celebrating excellence in customer experience

The CXAs were established to create a platform that honours the efforts of businesses and professionals who have gone above and beyond in enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The vision is to inspire a culture of excellence in customer experience, fostering a competitive spirit and encouraging continuous improvement in service delivery across various industries.

Award categories

The CXAs feature a wide range of award categories designed to acknowledge excellence in different aspects of customer experience:

People Awards

These prestigious awards honour individuals who propel their companies to success with visionary leadership, champion diversity and innovation in CX tech, and celebrate emerging talents making a positive impact early in their careers.

CX Leader of the Year



Breaking Barriers in CX



Rising Star in CX

Innovation Awards

These accolades honour companies that have undergone impressive CX transformation using innovative technology. They applaud vendors utilising AI to enhance communication and collaboration and recognise contact centre platform vendors providing comprehensive omni-channel support and advanced analytics for unparalleled customer experiences.

Best Overall CX Solution



Best Use of AI



Best Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Transformation Awards

This award acknowledges an organisation that has leveraged strategy and technology to provide exceptional customer experience.

Best Customer Experience Team of the Year

Judging process

The judging process for the CXAs is rigorous and transparent, ensuring that all entries are evaluated fairly and impartially. A panel of esteemed judges, comprising industry experts, thought leaders, and previous award winners, will review and score each nomination based on predefined criteria.

Key factors considered include innovation, impact, sustainability, and overall excellence in customer experience.

Meet the judges

Qaalfa Dibeehi : Managing partner at Human2outcome (H2O), specialises in transforming mindsets and behaviours through corporate education and training. Former Dean of the Customer Experience Leadership Institute, Dibeehi has driven cultural transformations globally, focusing on customer experience, innovation, programme management, and executive coaching.

Charlie Stewart : A marketing enthusiast and graduate of Scotland's University of St Andrews, Stewart founded Rogerwilco in South Africa, growing it into a top digital marketing agency. He is also an author and active contributor to industry publications and conferences.

Dennis Wakabayashi : Known as "The Global Voice of Customer Experience (CX)," Wakabayashi has shaped industry standards through his work with major brands. He curates the CX Hall of Fame and engages a global audience through his YouTube channel, podcasts, and social media.

Victor Songa Musiwa : Dedicated to helping businesses maximise shareholder returns through digital transformation, Musiwa's expertise includes executive coaching, management consulting, brand design, and more, empowering businesses to achieve strategic growth and operational excellence.

Dr. Lucy Kiruthu : A renowned CX thought leader and certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP), Kiruthu has collaborated with over 60 organisations and trained over 10,000 business leaders and staff in customer-centric practices, driving business performance and fostering customer-centricity globally.

Join Us in Cape Town

The Customer Experience Africa Awards are more than just an awards ceremony; they are a celebration of excellence, innovation, and dedication in the realm of customer experience. By honouring those who set new standards in service delivery, the CXAs aim to drive a positive change in the industry, encouraging businesses across Africa to prioritise and invest in exceptional customer experiences.

Join us at the 2nd edition of the CXAs on the 30 July 2024, in Cape Town, and be part of a movement that is shaping the future of customer experience in Africa.

For more information on the nominations process, categories and how you can be a part of this prestigious event, visit www.cemafricasummit.com or contact Steven Dennett.