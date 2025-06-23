Marketing & Media Media
    SuperSport’s Stalwart Phumlani Msibi – “Coach, thoughts please?” - passes away

    SuperSport’s legendary football and boxing commentator, presenter and anchor, Phumlani Msibi, passed away on Friday, 20 June 2025, following a short illness.
    23 Jun 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    SuperSport football and boxing commentator, presenter and anchor, Phumlani Msibi, has passed away (Image supplied)
    SuperSport football and boxing commentator, presenter and anchor, Phumlani Msibi, has passed away (Image supplied)

    SuperSport’s legendary football and boxing commentator, presenter and anchor, Phumlani Msibi, passed away on Friday, 20 June 2025, following a short illness.

    In his decades-long and storied broadcasting career, his iconic phrase, “Coach, thoughts please?” upped the intrigue for viewers in post-match interviews and became iconic in the football fraternity.

    A passionate and supremely talented storyteller, Msibi had a penchant for live football and boxing commentary and analysis.

    Face of SuperSport football

    He started at SuperSport as a ring announcer with the late boxing promoter, Mzi Mnguni, in the late 1990s before becoming a seasoned boxing commentator, becoming the first to commentate in isiZulu and English on the sports broadcaster.

    Msibi soon embedded himself in the football sphere, becoming one of the faces and voices of football on SuperSport following the acquisition of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) broadcast rights in 2007.

    This proved a pivotal point in his career, whereby Msibi grew his repertoire, immersing himself in all things football on SuperSport, whether live or on magazine programming. His clever use of language, whether isiZulu or English, endeared him to viewers across the continent, while his humility made his interviewees comfortable in front of camera.

    Mr Versatile

    He became SuperSport’s “Mr Versatile”, featuring on popular football magazine shows, Super Saturday and Soccer Africa, as well as doing his bespoke storytelling through Mzansi Legends, where he interviewed people such as Dr Irvin Khoza, the PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung Senior, chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, the late Thomas Madigage and many other legendary football personalities.

    As synonymous as he was with football and boxing, Msibi also punched above his weight when it came to horse racing.

    Tribute

    SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha paid tribute to Msibi.

    “Msibi was one of the most beloved sports commentators SuperSport has ever had. He had a reputation as an outstanding professional, well-respected by his peers and colleagues and a respected family man.

    “On behalf of SuperSport and the MultiChoice family, we’d like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Msibi family following this great loss.

    “Msibi’s loss will be felt not just by the broadcaster and football fraternity but by the whole sporting community at large.

    "His passing gravely saddens us.”

    Before joining SuperSport, Msibi honed his broadcast skills with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

    Born on 15 December 1967 in Durban, He was 57 years old at the time of his passing.

    Read more: sports presenter, SuperSport, boxing, Horseracing, TV, TV presenter, Rendani Ramovha
    Let's do Biz