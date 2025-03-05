Absa reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment with the Absa Ladies Invitational

"In my story, I got the game’: Leveling the playing field so you can drive your game on and off the course.

As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the advancement of women, Absa proudly announces the return of the Absa Ladies Invitational in partnership with the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Now in its second year as a highlight of the Sunshine Ladies Tour calendar, this prestigious three-day tournament will take place from 27 to 29 March 2025 at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club, reaffirming Absa’s dedication to empowering female golfers and driving equity in the sport.

The 2025 edition will once again bring together the best in professional women’s golf, with a prize fund of R1.5m – a substantial 25% increase from the previous year’s R1.2m. This increase is a testament to Absa’s continued commitment to advancing opportunities for women in sport.

Golf, like many industries, remains male-dominated, and Absa is committed to changing the narrative by providing platforms that foster gender equality and inclusion. Through its Women Manifesto, a key pillar of its corporate strategy, Absa has made significant strides to advance gender equity, develop female leadership, and invest in initiatives that dismantle barriers for women in various fields, including sport and entrepreneurship.

She thrives: Driving women’s success on and off the course

She Thrives, Absa’s flagship banking solution for women in business, aligns seamlessly with its broader commitment to female empowerment. Focused on ease of access to funding and protecting the legacy of the entrepreneur, She Thrives is designed to support women and young people in business. As Absa, we aim to be the bank of entrepreneurs that truly understands their needs. Through She Thrives, women can access a dedicated account that waives monthly fees for the first six months, provides discounts on short-term insurance, and waives initiation fees on an Absa business overdraft.

By fostering leadership and enterprise development, Absa ensures that women not only compete but also excel in their respective industries. This philosophy extends to the Absa Ladies Invitational, where the bank is not just investing in a tournament but in a movement that champions female athletes, business leaders, and trailblazers across sectors.

Sanah Gumede, managing executive of Strategy and Client Value Management at Absa Relationship Banking, underscores this commitment: “Women’s golf has long been overshadowed by a lack of investment and fewer opportunities. Through our sponsorship of the Sunshine Ladies Tour, we are not only helping to level the playing field but also inspiring the next generation of female golfers. In the same way, She Thrives is breaking barriers for women in business by providing tangible financial support and solutions designed to empower female entrepreneurs.

"By ensuring that women have access to funding, reduced banking costs, and financial protection, we are laying the foundation for long-term success in business. At Absa, we believe in backing her drive, whether it’s on the golf course or in the boardroom, She Thrives ensures that women have the resources they need to lead, grow, and build sustainable enterprises.”

Beyond the competition, Absa is actively involved in a youth and development programme aimed at empowering young female golfers from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. This initiative aligns with the bank’s broader efforts to support grassroots development and ensure a sustainable pipeline of female talent – a key component of its Women Manifesto and broader gender equity strategy.

A growing platform for women’s advancement

The Absa Ladies Invitational has attracted top-tier local and international talent, solidifying its reputation as a premier event on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. The 2025 field will feature elite golfers, including 15-time winner Lee-Anne Pace, six-time winner Stacy Bregman, and three-time winner Casandra Alexander. Past champions Nadia van der Westhuizen and Anne-Lise Caudal have also confirmed their participation, reinforcing the depth and diversity of talent in this year’s event.

Jabulile Nsibanyoni, head of Sponsorships at Absa Group, highlights the tournament’s impact: “The Absa Ladies Invitational is not just about competition, it’s about rewriting the narrative. Across various sporting disciplines, from She Untamed to the Absa Cape Epic, we are breaking barriers for women in sport. We are committed to uplifting communities through sport. Our commitment extends beyond sponsorship. We are investing in platforms that create opportunities for women to thrive, compete, and lead in their respective fields. Golf, like many industries, has been historically male-dominated, and we are dedicated to ensuring that female athletes receive the recognition, resources, and support they deserve.”



